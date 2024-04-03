Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 'unwell' in Tihar jail; lost 4.5 kg in weight, says AAP leader Atishi

    The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to excise policy case and has remained in Tihar jail following a court decision to remand him in judicial custody until April 15.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Wednesday (April 3) said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly fallen ill and has lost nearly 4.5 kg since his arrest on March 21.

    Taking to X, Atishi said, "Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetic. Despite health problems, he used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country. Since his arrest, Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg of weight. This is very worrying. Today, the BJP is putting his health at risk. If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, forget about the entire country, even God will not forgive him."

    The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to excise policy case and has remained in Tihar jail following a court decision to remand him in judicial custody until April 15.

    On March 27, the high court refused to grant interim relief to Kejriwal, emphasizing the complexity of the matter and the need for the ED's perspective. It directed the ED to provide its response to the challenge against Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent custody.

    Responding to the petition, the ED highlighted that Kejriwal had been remanded into its custody until April 1 following the filing of the current petition, through a detailed remand order.

    Kejriwal's transfer to judicial custody by the trial court was accepted without objection from his counsel.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
