    PM thanks people of India as #9YearsOfModiGovt trends on Twitter

    It is also said that the campaign will give a thrust to the BJP's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The reach-out campaign will be inaugurated on May 31 through a mega rally by PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

    First Published May 27, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 27) expressed his gratitude to the people who are appreciating his nine years as the PM and said that it is always humbling to receive such affection and gives him the strength to work even harder for the people.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Since morning, I am seeing many tweets on #9YearsOfModiGovernment in which people are highlighting what they have appreciated about our government since 2014. It is always humbling to receive such affection and it also gives me added strength to work even harder for the people."

    Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party government is set to complete nine years of its two successive terms on May 30.

    To this, the BJP has decided to start a mass reach-out programme across the country for a month. The BJP is also planning to hold around 50 rallies across the country between May 30 and June 30, of which PM Modi will lead the charge and address half-a-dozen rallies.

    Leaders who will take part in the mass campaign include BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others. Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and PM Modi took oath at office for the second term on May 30, 2019.

