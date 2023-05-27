Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of ministers and their portfolios

    Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. On May 20, along with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, another eight MLAs were administered the oath of office. 

    First Published May 27, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday (May 27) administered the oath of office and secrecy to as many as 24 new ministers in the expansion of the Siddharamaiah cabinet. With this, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has got the full strength of the cabinet in the state.

    During the oath taking ceremony, supporters of those MLAs who were denied ministerial positions such as M Krishnappa, a four-time MLA, who was also a minister in the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, raised slogans and held placards demanding cabinet berths for their leaders.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has struck a balance by giving caste and region-wise representation along with giving due respect to senior as well as junior MLAs, an official statement said on Friday night.

    It also said the cabinet will have eight Lingayats. Within them, different sub-sects of the community have been given representation.

    Here's a full list of ministers and their portfolios:

    1. Siddaramaiah - Chief Minister, Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Information and all unallocated portfolios
    2. DK Shivakumar - Deputy CM, Major and Medium Irrigation, Bengaluru City development
    3. G Parameshwara - Home (excluding intellegence)
    4. HK Patil - Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, Minor Irrigation
    5. Krishna Byregowda - Revenue (excluding Muzrai)
    6. KH Muniyappa - Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs
    7. KJ George - Energy
    8. MB Patil - Large and Medium Industries, IT & BT
    9. Ramalinga Reddy - Transport
    10. Satish Jarkiholi - Public Works
    11. Priyank Kharge - Rural Development & Panchayat Raj
    12. BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan - Housing, Wakf and Minorities
    13. Dinesh Gundu Rao - Health and Family Welfare
    14. N Cheluvarayaswamy - Agriculture
    15. K Venkatesh - Animal Husbandary and Sericulture
    16. HC Mahadevappa - Social Welfare
    17. Eshwar Khandre - Forest, Ecology & Environment
    18. KN Rajanna - Co-operation
    19. Sharanabasappa Darshanapur - Small scale Industries, Public Sector Industries
    20. Shivanand Patil - Textiles, Sugarcane Developoment & Directorate of Sugar, Agriculture Marketing from Co-operation Department
    21. Timmapur Ramappa Balappa - Excise and Muzrai
    22. SS Mallikarjun - Mines & Geology, Horticulture
    23. Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa - Backward Class & ST Welfare
    24. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil - Higher Education
    25. Mankal Vaidya - Fisheries & Ports, Inland Transport
    26. Laxmi R Hebbalkar - Women and Children Development, Disabled and Senior-Citizens Empowerment
    27. Rahim Khan - Municipal Administration, Haj
    28. D Sudhakar - Infrastructure Development, Planning and Statistics
    29. Santosh S Lad - Labour and Skill Development
    30. NS Boseraju - Tourism, Science and Technology
    31. Suresha BS - Urban Development & Town Planning (including KUWSDB & KUIDFC), excluding BDA, BBMP, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL
    32. Madhu Bangarappa - Primaryand Secondary Education
    33. MC Sudhakar - Medical Education
    34. B Nagendra - Youth Services, Sports and Kannada Culture
    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
