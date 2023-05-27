Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of ministers and their portfolios
Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. On May 20, along with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, another eight MLAs were administered the oath of office.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday (May 27) administered the oath of office and secrecy to as many as 24 new ministers in the expansion of the Siddharamaiah cabinet. With this, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has got the full strength of the cabinet in the state.
Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. On May 20, along with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, another eight MLAs were administered the oath of office.
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee apologises for illegal firecracker factory blast that killed 12
During the oath taking ceremony, supporters of those MLAs who were denied ministerial positions such as M Krishnappa, a four-time MLA, who was also a minister in the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, raised slogans and held placards demanding cabinet berths for their leaders.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has struck a balance by giving caste and region-wise representation along with giving due respect to senior as well as junior MLAs, an official statement said on Friday night.
It also said the cabinet will have eight Lingayats. Within them, different sub-sects of the community have been given representation.
Boycotting NITI Aayog meeting by some CMs is irresponsible: BJP slams Opposition
Here's a full list of ministers and their portfolios:
- Siddaramaiah - Chief Minister, Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Information and all unallocated portfolios
- DK Shivakumar - Deputy CM, Major and Medium Irrigation, Bengaluru City development
- G Parameshwara - Home (excluding intellegence)
- HK Patil - Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, Minor Irrigation
- Krishna Byregowda - Revenue (excluding Muzrai)
- KH Muniyappa - Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs
- KJ George - Energy
- MB Patil - Large and Medium Industries, IT & BT
- Ramalinga Reddy - Transport
- Satish Jarkiholi - Public Works
- Priyank Kharge - Rural Development & Panchayat Raj
- BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan - Housing, Wakf and Minorities
- Dinesh Gundu Rao - Health and Family Welfare
- N Cheluvarayaswamy - Agriculture
- K Venkatesh - Animal Husbandary and Sericulture
- HC Mahadevappa - Social Welfare
- Eshwar Khandre - Forest, Ecology & Environment
- KN Rajanna - Co-operation
- Sharanabasappa Darshanapur - Small scale Industries, Public Sector Industries
- Shivanand Patil - Textiles, Sugarcane Developoment & Directorate of Sugar, Agriculture Marketing from Co-operation Department
- Timmapur Ramappa Balappa - Excise and Muzrai
- SS Mallikarjun - Mines & Geology, Horticulture
- Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa - Backward Class & ST Welfare
- Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil - Higher Education
- Mankal Vaidya - Fisheries & Ports, Inland Transport
- Laxmi R Hebbalkar - Women and Children Development, Disabled and Senior-Citizens Empowerment
- Rahim Khan - Municipal Administration, Haj
- D Sudhakar - Infrastructure Development, Planning and Statistics
- Santosh S Lad - Labour and Skill Development
- NS Boseraju - Tourism, Science and Technology
- Suresha BS - Urban Development & Town Planning (including KUWSDB & KUIDFC), excluding BDA, BBMP, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL
- Madhu Bangarappa - Primaryand Secondary Education
- MC Sudhakar - Medical Education
- B Nagendra - Youth Services, Sports and Kannada Culture
- Karnataka Cabinet
- Karnataka Cabinet expansion
- cabinet minister
- cabinet minister in karnataka
- cabinet minister list
- cabinet minister of karnataka
- cabinet ministers
- cabinet ministers karnataka
- cabinet ministers of karnataka
- cabinet of karnataka
- karnataka cabinet 2023
- karnataka cabinet list
- karnataka cabinet list 2023
- karnataka cabinet minister
- karnataka cabinet minister 2023
- karnataka cabinet minister list
- karnataka cabinet ministers 2023
- karnataka cabinet ministers list
- karnataka minister list
- karnataka ministers
- karnataka new cabinet
- karnataka new cabinet minister
- new cabinet minister