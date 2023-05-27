Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of ministers and their portfolios

Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. On May 20, along with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, another eight MLAs were administered the oath of office.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday (May 27) administered the oath of office and secrecy to as many as 24 new ministers in the expansion of the Siddharamaiah cabinet. With this, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has got the full strength of the cabinet in the state.

During the oath taking ceremony, supporters of those MLAs who were denied ministerial positions such as M Krishnappa, a four-time MLA, who was also a minister in the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, raised slogans and held placards demanding cabinet berths for their leaders.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has struck a balance by giving caste and region-wise representation along with giving due respect to senior as well as junior MLAs, an official statement said on Friday night.

It also said the cabinet will have eight Lingayats. Within them, different sub-sects of the community have been given representation.

Here's a full list of ministers and their portfolios: