PM Modi to visit Poland on August 21, followed by historic Ukraine visit on August 23

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a diplomatic tour, visiting Poland on August 21-22 and Ukraine on August 23, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday (August 20). This visit marks an important chapter in India's diplomatic history as Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Poland in 45 years and the first to visit Ukraine in more than three decades.

    Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) at the MEA, stressed the historic nature of the Poland visit, saying, "PM Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Poland on the 21st and 22nd of August at the invitation of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. This visit holds particular significance as we also commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Poland."

    Following his Poland visit, PM Modi will travel to Ukraine on August 23, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "This visit is equally historic, as it will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established more than 30 years ago," Lal noted. The visit is expected to build on recent high-level interactions between the leaders, with Modi having previously met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

    The MEA reaffirmed India's consistent stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting the importance of diplomacy and dialogue. "India has maintained that the resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine can only be achieved through negotiations and a settlement acceptable to both parties," Lal said.

    "India remains engaged with all stakeholders and is committed to supporting peaceful solutions. However, it is not for us to predict the outcomes of the discussions between India and Ukraine," he concluded.

