    CBI to conduct lie detector test in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case on August 20

    Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, is accused of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim's body was found on August 9, sparking widespread outrage and demands for a thorough investigation.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 6:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been directed to conduct a polygraph test, or lie detector test, on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case on Tuesday (August 20). The court issued the order following the completion of Roy's psychological evaluation, instructing the CBI to carry out the test promptly.

    Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, is accused of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim's body was found on August 9, sparking widespread outrage and demands for a thorough investigation.

    The incident took place inside a seminar hall at the state-run hospital, and initial autopsy reports indicated that the victim had been sexually assaulted and killed. Injuries were found on various parts of her body, including her eyes, mouth, and private parts.

    Earlier, a team of psychological and behavioral experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi conducted a psychological assessment of Roy. Now, the CBI will proceed with the polygraph test to gather further evidence.

    In connection with the case, the CBI has also questioned Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Dr. Ghosh's questioning extended late into the night on Friday and concluded at 1:40 am on Saturday.

    The victim's parents, alongside several public interest litigation (PIL) petitions, had approached the Calcutta High Court, requesting a court-monitored investigation into the tragic incident. The case has attracted significant attention, with the CBI stepping in to lead the investigation.

    Sanjay Roy, who was arrested shortly after the incident, had been working as a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police since 2019. According to police sources, he had been married at least four times and was known for his inappropriate behavior towards women.

