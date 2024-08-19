Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tragedy on Raksha Bandhan: Telangana girl dies after tying Rakhi to brothers in hospital (WATCH)

    The girl, a minor and a second-year Polytechnic student at a private college in Kodad, lived in a tribal hamlet in Narsimhulapet Mandal. According to reports, she had been subjected to continuous harassment by a young man who pursued her under the guise of love.

    Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, turned into a tragic day for a family in Telangana's Mahabubabad district. A young girl, who had been suffering relentless harassment from a jilted lover, passed away after tying Rakhi to her brothers one final time, leaving her family in profound grief.

    The girl, a minor and a second-year Polytechnic student at a private college in Kodad, lived in a tribal hamlet in Narsimhulapet Mandal. According to reports, she had been subjected to continuous harassment by a young man who pursued her under the guise of love. Unable to endure the torment any longer, she decided to take her own life.

    Two days ago, in a desperate attempt to escape her plight, she consumed insecticide. Her relatives immediately rushed her to Mahabubabad Area Hospital, where she was treated for poisoning. She remained in the hospital until the morning of Raksha Bandhan.

    As her condition worsened and realising her end was near, she expressed a final wish to tie Rakhi to her younger brothers. Her family brought her brothers to the hospital, where she kissed them on the forehead and tied Rakhi, symbolising her love, care, and bond with them. A video of this heartbreaking moment has since surfaced on the internet. Just hours later, she passed away, leaving her family and all who witnessed the scene devastated.

    Before her death, she made her brothers promise to take care of their parents, adding another layer of sorrow to the already tragic situation. The incident has left the community in shock, especially as the country continues to reel from the recent horrific rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

    The Narsimhulapet police have registered a case and are actively investigating the matter, including pursuing action against the accused.

