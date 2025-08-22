RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his Bihar visit and stated that he (PM) will perform the "Pind Daan" of Nitish Kumar's politics in the state.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his Bihar visit and stated that he (PM) will perform the "Pind Daan" of Nitish Kumar's politics in the state. Sharing a video on X, slamming PM Modi for alleged "vote theft", the RJD chief wrote, “Prime Minister Modi ji is coming to Gaya today to perform the Pind Daan (a post-death ritual) of Nitish Kumar's politics and his party.” With his "Pind Daan" jibe in the video, Lalu Prasad Yadav demanded action against alleged "vote theft", crime and unemployment in Bihar.

This comes as Gayaji in Bihar is considered sacred and is popular among Hindus for performing 'Pind Daan' for their ancestors.

While PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore at Gayaji, Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor said that the visit is of no "benefit".

Kishor said, "Prime Minister Modi has visited Bihar three times in the last three to four months. On each of his visits, crores of rupees of Bihar's poor public were spent... How will unemployment in Bihar end? When will the migration from Bihar stop? When will Bihar's children no longer have to go to Gujarat for labour work? PM Modi has not spoken on these issues."

Meanwhile, during his visit to Bihar, PM Modi will flag off two trains and address the gathering.

In line with his commitment to improving connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 8.15 km long Aunta - Simaria bridge project on NH-31, including the 1.86 km long 6 lane Bridge on River Ganga, constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,870 crore. It will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai, a press release said.

The bridge has been constructed parallel to an old 2-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge "Rajendra Setu" which is in poor condition, forcing heavy vehicles to re-route. The new bridge will reduce the extra travel distance of more than 100 km for heavy vehicles travelling between North Bihar (Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, Araria, etc.) and South Bihar areas (Sheikhpura, Nawada, Lakhisarai, etc.).