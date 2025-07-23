Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday lost his cool at Tejashwi Yadav, claiming that he broke the alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) because it "did not perform well" in government.

A fiery debate broke out in the Bihar Assembly between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday, with both leaders engaging in a heated exchange. The tension arose over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, with Tejashwi questioning the process and Nitish defending the government's record.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the requirement of 11 documents for the revision form, asking how poor people would manage to provide so many documents. In response, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar got agitated, reminded Tejashwi of his "parents' tenure," and called him a "child."

Angered by Tejashwi's allegations, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reminded him of his parents' tenure, saying, “What are you talking about? Why are you speaking like this? When you were young, your parents were Chief Ministers. Do you know the situation back then? We left you (the Mahagathbandhan) because you weren't doing good work. Elections are coming up this year, and people will think about what to do. Our government has done a lot of work. These people just say anything for elections. Did women ever get anything before? We've done a lot for women. RJD didn't do anything for Muslims. We've worked for Muslims. You're just a kid, what do you know? People used to not even step out of their homes in Patna in the evening. We'll go to the people with the work we've done.”

Tejashwi Yadav Raises Concerns Over EC SIR Process For Voter Lists In Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday raised concerns over the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Identification and Revision (SIR) process for voter lists in Bihar, questioning its timing, impartiality, and feasibility, especially for the state's large migrant population.

He criticised the requirement of 11 documents for voter registration, questioning how the poor would manage to produce such paperwork.

"I asked for only four things. The voter list was first published in February, and after the Lok Sabha elections, a revision could have been done. Instead, they are rushing everything now. They are demanding 11 documents, which poor people do not have. Where will poor people get so many documents in just 25 days?" Tejashwi highlighted the challenges faced by economically disadvantaged citizens, underscoring the issues they encounter.

The Election Commission requires new voters to submit 11 documents, including identity proof, birth certificates, residence certificates, Aadhaar cards, and mobile numbers.

Tejashwi argued that this process would unfairly burden the poor, illiterate, and rural populations, potentially disenfranchising them.

Tejashwi also highlighted the significant digital divide in the state, emphasizing the need for practical considerations in implementing such processes.

Citing data from the Rajya Sabha, he noted, “Our party raised a question, and the Labour Ministry responded that 3 crore Biharis are registered as labourers living outside the state. When including unregistered individuals, approximately 4.3 crore Biharis reside outside Bihar for employment and other reasons. They return to vote during elections, but it is still feared that now the Election Commission (EC) will say it will remove them from the voter list.”

Tejashwi emphasised that the right to vote is a fundamental right in a democracy and urged the Election Commission to work impartially.

"Lalu ji says that the right to vote is a fundamental right in a democracy. Our objection is not to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) itself, but the Election Commission should work impartially. The Election Commission has not held a press conference so far. Are the voters who cast their votes in the last Bihar election fake? Does it mean that Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister through fake means? Did Narendra Modi become PM through fake means? Did we also win elections through fake means? Almost three crore Bihari laborers live outside the state, and four and a half crore Bihari migrants are there. They come to Bihar to cast their votes," said Tejashwi.

Opposition MLAs wore black attire to register their protest against the voter list revision and law and order issues in the state.

Amid the commotion, Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav adjourned the Bihar Assembly until 2 PM.

The Election Commission has defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, stating it strengthens election integrity by removing ineligible voters from the rolls.