    PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central on September 30

    The Vande Bharat Express offers a variety of superior and aircraft-like travel options. It is outfitted with cutting-edge safety features, such as a Train Collision Avoidance System developed in-house. All classes have reclining seats, except the Executive Coaches, which have 180-degree rotating seats.
     

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 1:48 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new and upgraded Vande Bharat Express between Gandhinagar and Mumbai at Gandhinagar station on September 30 at around 10:30 am and will also travel on the train from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station.

    The Vande Bharat Express provides numerous superior and aircraft-like travel experiences. It is outfitted with cutting-edge safety features, including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System. All classes have reclining seats, with the Executive Coaches having 180-degree rotating seats. Every coach has a 32-inch screen that displays passenger information and entertainment.

    The new Vande Bharat Express underwent various trials in the Kota Division. There was a phase I trial between Kota and Ghat ka Barana, a second trial between Ghat Ka Barana and Kota, a third trial non-recording between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi, a fourth and fifth trial between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi, and the sixth trial between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Laban. Several times during this period, the speed reached 180 kmph. 

    It is a train that moves along at a moderate speed. The Vande Bharat train is a self-propelled engine train, which implies it doesn't have a different engine. It has automatic doors and air-conditioned chair coaches.

    Meanwhile, the IRCTC has stated that the competing Vande Bharat train will reduce the revenue of the Tejas Express, which runs between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The Railways plans to build 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.

    Due to the lighter coaches, travel would be more comfortable than it was on earlier trains. The coaches are constructed of stainless steel. Because of the lighter weight, the passengers would be more relaxed even at high speeds. The pilot also controls automatic gates. The windows are large, so there is more room for luggage. Modern technology will be used to install the toilet. According to sources, the trains are "Made in India," except for a few small parts.

    To ensure passenger safety, 'Kavach' technology is installed in all new trains, allowing automatic breaks if another train arrives on the same track. The train's test speed is 180 kmph, and its top speed is 160 kmph.

    The two Vande Bharat trains now in service run between New Delhi, Vaishnodevi Katra, and Varanasi.

