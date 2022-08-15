Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's 3rd Vande Bharat train to roll out soon; know exciting features here

    The Rail Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target last year of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains to commemorate India's 75 years of independence. Keeping up with PM's vision, Vaishnaw said 75 Vande Bharat trains would be manufactured and rolled out across the country by August 15, 2023.

    Indias 3rd Vande Bharat train to roll out soon; know exciting new features here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 5:16 PM IST

    The third Vande Bharat express in India is almost ready to roll. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently inaugurated the new Vande Bharat train prototype at ICF Chennai. Its trial run, also known as Train 18, was completed successfully from ICF Chennai to Padi and back on Friday. According to Vaishnaw, the new Vande Bharat train has innovative features that make it a world-class train. The Rail Minister, who also witnessed the commissioning activities at ICF's furnishing divisions, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target last year of producing 75 Vande Bharat trains to commemorate India's 75 years of independence. In keeping with the Prime Minister's vision, he stated that 75 Vande Bharat trains would be manufactured and rolled out across the country by August 15, 2023.

     

    Know the latest features of the new Vande Bharat Trains:
    1) New Vande Bharat trains will include automated door opening and will be manufactured by the Integrated Coach Factory in a short time and to a high standard. Passengers will not be permitted to board or deboard from moving trains.

    2) The loco pilots will have a comfortable operating space in the driver's cabin.

    3) The new Vande Bharat train will have reclining seats for passenger comfort.

    4) There will be specially designed toilets for passengers with disabilities.

    5) The Vande Bharat train will be tested at 180 kmph and travel 50,000 kilometres. The train will have improved acceleration and braking capabilities.

    6) The testing will include dynamic, static, load tests, and oscillation trials in various situations.

    7) All coaches have emergency lighting, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, an onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment, and highly comfortable seating. The executive class also has chairs that rotate.

    8) The toilets are all bio-vacuum. The lighting is dual-mode, with diffused lighting for general illumination and personal lighting for each seat.

    9) Every coach has a pantry where hot meals and cold beverages can be served. The insulation is designed to keep heat and noise to a minimum for added passenger comfort.

    10) Following the trials, ICF will produce more of these trains. In four years, 475 such trains will be built to cover all 50 states.

    11) New Vande Bharat trains will be outfitted with Kavach anti-collision technology.

    12) These trains will be outfitted with platform-side cameras and rearview cameras.

    13) The third Vande Bharat train in India will run on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, but the exact date of its inaugural run has yet to be finalized. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Vande Bharat Express on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Prayagraj-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2021, PM Modi announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains would connect every corner of the country during the 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.
     

    Also Read: Budget 2022: 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains to be deployed during next 3 years, says FM Sitharaman

    Also Read: Indian Railways introduces Vande Bharat trains with modern features; Check out

    Also Read: Railway pantry staff allegedly throws man out of moving train for argument over water bottle

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2022: Tallest National Flag hoisted in Kochi snt

    Independence Day 2022: Tallest National Flag hoisted in Kochi

    Mangaluru-Mumbai flight delayed by six hours over 'bomber' message - adt

    Mangaluru-Mumbai flight delayed by six hours over 'bomber' message

    PMs Nari Shakti speech: Activists question Modi on implementation of schemes for women snt

    PM's 'Nari Shakti' speech: Activists question Modi on implementation of schemes for women

    India Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngsters confidence-ayh

    PM Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngster's confidence

    Delhi airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app for quicker e-boarding; check details - adt

    Delhi airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app for quicker e-boarding; check details

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2022: Tallest National Flag hoisted in Kochi snt

    Independence Day 2022: Tallest National Flag hoisted in Kochi

    Rocket Boys 2 teaser Abhay Pannu returns with Jim Sarbh Ishwaq Singh Arjun Radhakrishnan starrer series drb

    Rocket Boys 2 teaser: Abhay Pannu returns with Jim Sarbh, Ishwaq Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan-starrer series

    India is still the ultimate challenge - Glenn McGrath-ayh

    Is India the ultimate challenge for Australia? Glenn McGrath explains

    football Erik ten Hag open to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United, but under one condition snt

    Erik ten Hag 'open to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving' Manchester United, but under one condition

    football Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship has 'broken down'; PSG plan crisis meet to resolve tensions snt

    Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship has 'broken down'; PSG plan crisis meet to resolve tensions

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon