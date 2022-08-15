India's 3rd Vande Bharat train to roll out soon; know exciting features here

The Rail Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target last year of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains to commemorate India's 75 years of independence. Keeping up with PM's vision, Vaishnaw said 75 Vande Bharat trains would be manufactured and rolled out across the country by August 15, 2023.

The third Vande Bharat express in India is almost ready to roll. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently inaugurated the new Vande Bharat train prototype at ICF Chennai. Its trial run, also known as Train 18, was completed successfully from ICF Chennai to Padi and back on Friday. According to Vaishnaw, the new Vande Bharat train has innovative features that make it a world-class train. The Rail Minister, who also witnessed the commissioning activities at ICF's furnishing divisions, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target last year of producing 75 Vande Bharat trains to commemorate India's 75 years of independence. In keeping with the Prime Minister's vision, he stated that 75 Vande Bharat trains would be manufactured and rolled out across the country by August 15, 2023.

Know the latest features of the new Vande Bharat Trains:

1) New Vande Bharat trains will include automated door opening and will be manufactured by the Integrated Coach Factory in a short time and to a high standard. Passengers will not be permitted to board or deboard from moving trains.

2) The loco pilots will have a comfortable operating space in the driver's cabin.

3) The new Vande Bharat train will have reclining seats for passenger comfort.

4) There will be specially designed toilets for passengers with disabilities.

5) The Vande Bharat train will be tested at 180 kmph and travel 50,000 kilometres. The train will have improved acceleration and braking capabilities.

6) The testing will include dynamic, static, load tests, and oscillation trials in various situations.

7) All coaches have emergency lighting, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, an onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment, and highly comfortable seating. The executive class also has chairs that rotate.

8) The toilets are all bio-vacuum. The lighting is dual-mode, with diffused lighting for general illumination and personal lighting for each seat.

9) Every coach has a pantry where hot meals and cold beverages can be served. The insulation is designed to keep heat and noise to a minimum for added passenger comfort.

10) Following the trials, ICF will produce more of these trains. In four years, 475 such trains will be built to cover all 50 states.

11) New Vande Bharat trains will be outfitted with Kavach anti-collision technology.

12) These trains will be outfitted with platform-side cameras and rearview cameras.

13) The third Vande Bharat train in India will run on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, but the exact date of its inaugural run has yet to be finalized.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Vande Bharat Express on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Prayagraj-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2021, PM Modi announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains would connect every corner of the country during the 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.



