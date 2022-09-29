Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi begins two-day visit to home state Gujarat today, will inaugurate projects worth Rs 29,000 crore

    On his second day, the prime minister will flag off the Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station and travel on the train from there to Kalupur Railway Station.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday (September 29) began his two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 29,000 crores in programmes spread across the poll-bound state.

    According to reports, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crore in Surat at around 11 AM today, following which, he will travel to Bhavnagar. There at around 2 PM, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental initiatives worth over Rs 5,200 crore.

    Around 7 PM, PM Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and then at 9 PM, he will attend the Navratri Festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.

    On his second day, the prime minister will flag off the Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station and travel on the train from there to Kalupur Railway Station.

    Later, PM Modi will inaugurate Phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro project at a public function at the Ahmedabad Education Society in Ahmedabad. Thereafter, at around 5:45 PM, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth over Rs 7200 crore in Ambaji.

    In the evening, PM Modi will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ambaji Temple and around 7:45 PM, he will attend Maha Aarti at Gabbar Tirtha.

    In Surat, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth more than Rs. 3400 crores. These include works for water supply, drainage projects, DREAM City, Biodiversity Park and other development works such as public infrastructure, heritage restoration, city bus / BRTS infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure as well as joint development works by the central and state government.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
