PM Modi takes a sortie in homegrown Tejas fighter jet (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took flight in the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. The sortie happened in the backdrop of the Prime Minister's visit to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) site in Karnataka's Bengaluru. During his visit, he conducted a comprehensive review of HAL's manufacturing facility, encompassing the production of Tejas jets. Following the sortie, the Prime Minister posted on X: "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential."

According to sources, the Modi government has taken steps to increase the country's defence preparedness and indigenisation which includes Tejas aircraft. The first version of the aircraft was inducted into the IAF in 2016. Currently, two squadrons of IAF, 45 Squadron and 18 Squadron, are fully operational with LCA Tejas.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the procurement of 83 Tejas aircraft, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) currently manufacturing eight aircraft annually and possessing the capability to scale production to 16 aircraft per year. Prime Minister Modi has been advocating for the indigenous production of defence products, emphasizing this approach during his visit to the United States, where GE Aerospace and HAL signed an agreement to collaboratively manufacture engines for Tejas Mk-II.

PM Modi has consistently emphasized the importance of indigenous defence production, showcasing his government's efforts in boosting manufacturing within India and promoting exports of defence products. Notably, the Tejas, a light combat aircraft, has attracted interest from various countries, leading to collaborative agreements such as the one between GE Aerospace and HAL for the joint production of Mk-II Tejas engines during the Prime Minister's visit to the US.

Highlighting the success of India's defence exports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in April that exports had achieved an unprecedented high of Rs 15,920 crore in the fiscal year 2022-2023. This accomplishment signifies a significant milestone for the country in its pursuit of expanding the reach and impact of its defence capabilities.

India's domestically developed fighter aircraft took centre stage at the Dubai Airshow, impressing spectators with its exceptional performance capabilities and cutting-edge features. The Tejas, a single-seat, single-jet engine, multi-role light fighter, captivated onlookers with its remarkable agility, speed, and precision during a series of exhilarating aerobatic manoeuvres. Piloted by skilled Indian Air Force personnel, the Tejas showcased its versatility and combat readiness, earning praise from both aviation enthusiasts and industry experts.

A standout feature of the Tejas display was its capacity to execute intricate aerial stunts, highlighting the aircraft's superior handling and manoeuvrability. The sleek and streamlined design, complemented by advanced avionics and weaponry, underscored the Tejas' stature as a formidable force in the global aerospace landscape.

The aircraft boasts advanced avionics, including a state-of-the-art radar system, integrated electronic warfare suite, and a range of precision-guided munitions.

The Tejas' adaptability for various mission profiles, from air superiority to ground attack, positions it as a versatile asset for modern air forces, solidifying its status as a key player in the international aviation arena.