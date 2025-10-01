PM Modi unveiled a special ₹100 coin and commemorative postage stamp on the centenary of the RSS. The coin features the national emblem on one side and Bharat Mata in Varad Mudra with a lion, saluted by swayamsevaks, on the other.

India witnessed a historic moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a special Rs 100 coin and commemorative postage stamp to mark 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The coin features the national emblem on one side, and on the other side, for the first time in independent India's history, the image of Bharat Mata in Varad Mudra, seated with a lion, being saluted by swayamsevaks. This is a landmark step in Indian numismatic history, combining cultural symbolism with national pride.

PM Modi highlighted that the coin also bears the RSS guiding motto: 'Rashtraya Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama'. He described this as a proud and sacred moment for the country, linking the event with Vijayadashami and the Sangh’s foundation day.

The historic unveiling of the Bharat Mata coin

The release ceremony took place at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, during the RSS centenary celebrations. PM Modi, attending as the Chief Guest, unveiled both the Rs 100 commemorative coin and a special postage stamp.

One side of the coin: The national emblem of India.

Other side: Bharat Mata in Varad Mudra (gesture of blessing) seated with a lion, with swayamsevaks offering their salute.

Inscriptions: RSS motto 'Rashtraya Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama'.

This design marks the first time since 1947 that Bharat Mata has appeared on Indian legal tender, making it a moment of great cultural and historical significance.

Significance of Bharat Mata's image on currency

The idea of Bharat Mata or 'Mother India', has been central to India’s cultural, spiritual, and national identity for over a century. Traditionally depicted as a goddess-like figure, Bharat Mata represents national unity, sacrifice and strength.

By featuring Bharat Mata on the Rs 100 coin, the government has:

Honored a cultural icon that inspires devotion and patriotism

Linked India's currency with its civilizational identity

Celebrated the centenary of RSS, an organization rooted in the principle of 'Nation First'

PM Modi emphasised that it was no coincidence that this milestone was happening on the sacred day of Navratri and Vijayadashami, when the victory of good over evil is celebrated across India.

The commemorative postage stamp

Along with the coin, the Prime Minister also released a special postage stamp to honor the centenary of the RSS. The stamp depicts RSS swayamsevaks marching in the Republic Day parade of 1963. This recalls the historic moment when swayamsevaks marched alongside India's armed forces, displaying discipline and patriotism. PM Modi said the stamp reflects the unwavering service of swayamsevaks in nation-building.

This stamp, like the coin, connects India's past sacrifices with present achievements, symbolizing how the Sangh has contributed to national life for a century.

PM Modi's address at the centenary celebrations

In his speech, PM Modi praised the RSS’s 100-year journey, calling it a movement rooted in nation-building, cultural pride, and social service. He compared the Sangh to a mighty river that has nourished and enriched millions of lives across India.

Key highlights from his speech:

On timing: “It is no coincidence that the Sangh was founded on Vijayadashami, the day that marks victory of truth over falsehood.”

On RSS legacy: PM Modi paid tribute to Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, founder of RSS, for building a disciplined, volunteer-based movement.

On swayamsevaks: He praised lakhs of RSS workers who dedicate their lives to education, social welfare, tribal empowerment, women’s upliftment, and disaster relief.

On national service: He described swayamsevaks as people who transform from “me to we,” guided by the spirit of sacrifice and teamwork.

RSS at 100: A century of service

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Dr. Hedgewar, the RSS has grown into one of the largest volunteer organizations in the world. It has remained focused on discipline, character-building and national service. RSS contributions highlighted by PM Modi:

During Partition (1947) – swayamsevaks helped refugees fleeing violence.

1962 India-China War – volunteers supported the armed forces and border villagers.

1971 Refugee Crisis – RSS workers provided food, shelter, and healthcare to refugees from East Pakistan.

1984 riots – swayamsevaks gave shelter and aid to affected families.

Natural disasters – RSS volunteers have been first responders in floods, earthquakes, and cyclones across India.

COVID-19 pandemic – swayamsevaks organized relief, distributed supplies, and supported frontline workers.

RSS philosophy: Nation first

PM Modi underlined that the RSS has always placed “Nation First” above everything else. Despite facing bans, attacks, and conspiracies at different points in history, the Sangh continued its service work without bitterness or division.

He reminded the gathering of the words of revered Guruji (second RSS chief): “Sometimes the tongue gets caught under the teeth, but we do not break the teeth because both are ours.” This reflected the RSS belief in unity, patience, and service to society.

The five resolutions of RSS

PM Modi listed the five key resolutions of the Sangh for the 21st century, which aim to strengthen India as it moves toward becoming a developed nation by 2047:

Self-awareness – Pride in heritage, swadeshi, and self-reliance.

Social harmony – Ending discrimination, strengthening unity.

Family enlightenment – Preserving Indian family values.

Civic discipline – Duties, cleanliness, and respect for the Constitution.

Environmental consciousness – Balancing economy with ecology.

These resolutions, he said, would guide India through modern challenges, from poverty to climate change.

The release of the Bharat Mata coin and stamp is not just a ceremonial step but a historic marker of India’s cultural journey. For the RSS, it symbolizes recognition of its 100 years of service. For India, it signifies pride in its civilizational ethos and values.

For numismatics and philately, it adds a rare and historic piece to the collection.

This is also a political and cultural milestone, as it links the imagery of Bharat Mata directly with official Indian currency—something never done before in independent India.

(With ANI inputs)