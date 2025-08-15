Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi hailed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for completing 100 years of service to the nation, describing it as the "biggest NGO in the world" and praising its century-long contribution to nation-building.

In his 79th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Friday, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi hailed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for completing 100 years of service to the nation, describing it as the "biggest NGO in the world" and praising its century-long contribution to nation-building. "Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of 'vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman', with the aim of welfare of Maa Bharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland...In a way, RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat marked the 79th Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour at Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti. Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat described India as a "unique country" with a mission to bring "peace and happiness to the world" and share its Dharma globally.

"India is a unique country. It strives to bring peace and happiness to the world and to share its Dharma with others... The reason we became independent was to ensure that everyone in our country could attain happiness, courage, security, peace, and respect. Today, the world is faltering. Despite many experiments over 2000 years, solutions to its problems have not yet been found. It is our duty to provide the world with a solution and create a new world filled with happiness and peace based on our vision, rooted in religious principles," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services. The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totalling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the inter-services guard of honour.

Meanwhile, approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, witnessed the celebrations at the Red Fort this year, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, the winners of international sports events, the Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and the best-performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.