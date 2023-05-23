PM Modi receives 'traditional welcome' at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney in a traditional manner. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also accompanied him. Watch video here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived in Australia for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. Upon his arrival in Sydney, he was welcomed by the Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell, and other authorities. PM Modi was also greeted by members of the Indian diaspora as they chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram."

PM Modi received a 'traditional welcome' at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where he is scheduled address the members of the Indian diaspora at a community event. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also accompanied him.

This highly anticipated event, organized by the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation, has reportedly sold out all 20,000 seats.

On Tuesday, he interacted with prominent Australian public figures working in diverse fields including science, artificial intelligence, social work, and the arts, and he urged them to do their part to improve ties between India and Australia.

Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt, "Toilet warrior" Mark Balla, artist Danielle Mate, rock musician Guy Sebastian, and famous chef and restaurateur Sarah Todd were among the well-known public people Modi met.

