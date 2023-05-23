PM Modi showed me 'Naatu Naatu' video, reveals Australian singer Guy Sebastian (WATCH)

"Prime Minister Modi was incredibly humble, warm and generous with his time. I was humbled to be able to discuss many things, including my mother’s Indian heritage, how proud I am of my own Indian heritage, as well as the arts and my music," said Guy Sebastian

Australian singer-songwriter Guy Sebastian on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney and returned impressed with the Indian leader's warmth and respect.

Sebastian said: "It was an incredible honour meeting his excellency. We talked about a whole bunch of things. He is so warm and so kind... he listened to everything with such respect."

The first Australian Idol winner spoke about his interaction with the Prime Minister about the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' and about how he would learn the now-hugely-viral song.

Sebastian said, "We spoke about music. He showed me a song, which has gone viral. Even the Korean embassy did a cover of this song called 'Naatu Naatu' (from the superhit film 'RRR'). So it is something I will go and learn."

The singer also touched upon his Indian connection.

"We talked about my mother; she is from Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh). It was just a beautiful time for me. She (my mother) will be the first person I will call after this. She was so excited that I was meeting him (Prime Minister Modi). It is a huge honour," he said.

Sebastian took to Instagram after meeting PM Modi and said: "Today I had the great honour of meeting and spending time one-on-one with Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi. I was humbled to be able to discuss many things, including my mother’s Indian heritage, how proud I am of my own Indian heritage, as well as the arts and my music. We also discussed my plans to visit India this year. Prime Minister Modi was incredibly humble, warm and generous with his time."