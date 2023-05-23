PM Modi speaks to Diaspora in Australia: Highlights of mega Sydney speech - WATCH
Supporters of Prime Minister Modi have organised special buses from Brisbane and Canberra. Before leaving for Japan to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, PM Modi said that he will meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Tuesday (May 23) attended a special community event to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora. PM Modi is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government.
The event's organisers, the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), are expecting a large turnout.
Watch the live address here:
"The Indian-Australian community is excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after nine years. He visited Australia in 2014 and was greeted by a large crowd at Sydney's community reception," Jay Shah, one of IADF's directors, told the Special Broadcasting Service, an Australian hybrid-funded public service broadcaster.
Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's address:
- "An absolute delight connecting with Indian diaspora at community programme in Sydney," says PM Modi.
- "When I came here in 2014, I made a promise to you that you will not have to wait for 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister. So, here I am in Sydney once again."
- "India-Australia relationship is based on mutual trust and mutual respect."
- PM Modi thanks his Australian counterpart for supporting him in unveiling foundation stone of 'Little India', a suburb of Sydney.
- The Prime Minister said that India mourned Shane Warne's death as if "we had lost someone of our own".
- "Yoga, cricket and movies connect India and Australia."
- "There was a time when 3Cs used to define relations between India and Australia, these three were Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. After that, it was 3Ds - Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti. When it became 3Es, it was all about Energy, Economy and Education," PM Modi said.
- "The strongest and biggest foundations of this relation actually are mutual trust and mutual respect; and the real reason behind this is Indian Diaspora."
- "I am glad that many people from the overseas Indian community in New South Wales are actively participating in public life, making a mark. In the same year, I had the opportunity to welcome Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Indian soil in Ahmedabad," PM Modi said.
- "IMF considers India the Bright Spot of global economy. According to World Bank, if there's any country which is withstanding global headwinds, it's India. India has made record exports even in the most challenging times," PM Modi said.
- "No matter what the geographical distances are there between India and Australia, Indian Ocean connects us," PM Modi said.
- "India is a living civilization of thousands of years. India is the mother of Democracy. We have molded ourselves according to the times, but have always stuck to our fundamentals," PM Modi said.