PM Modi speaks to Diaspora in Australia: Highlights of mega Sydney speech - WATCH

Supporters of Prime Minister Modi have organised special buses from Brisbane and Canberra. Before leaving for Japan to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, PM Modi said that he will meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Tuesday (May 23) attended a special community event to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora. PM Modi is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government.

The event's organisers, the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), are expecting a large turnout.

Watch the live address here:

"The Indian-Australian community is excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after nine years. He visited Australia in 2014 and was greeted by a large crowd at Sydney's community reception," Jay Shah, one of IADF's directors, told the Special Broadcasting Service, an Australian hybrid-funded public service broadcaster.

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's address: