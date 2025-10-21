PM Modi writes to citizens on Diwali 2025, urging harmony, development, and support for Swadeshi products. He highlights Operation Sindoor, GST savings, eradication of Naxalism, and encourages citizen responsibility.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a heartfelt letter to the citizens of India on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, wishing everyone joy, prosperity, and enthusiasm. He noted that this year’s Diwali is special as it is the second celebration after the grand construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. In his message, he emphasised the teachings of Lord Shri Ram, who inspires people to uphold righteousness and stand against injustice.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Highlighting Operation Sindoor

In the letter, the Prime Minister recalled Operation Sindoor, which took place a few months ago. He described it as an example of India standing for justice and righteousness, sending a strong message against wrongdoing.

Lighting Lamps in Newly Safe Districts

PM Modi highlighted that this Diwali, lamps will be lit in several districts, including remote areas, where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated. He praised individuals who have left violence behind and joined the mainstream path of development, reaffirming their faith in the Constitution. He called this a significant achievement for the nation.

Economic Reforms and GST Savings

The Prime Minister also pointed to recent economic reforms. On the first day of Navratri, lower GST rates were introduced, giving citizens the benefit of the “GST Bachat Utsav” (Savings Festival). He noted that these reforms have helped citizens save thousands of crores of rupees, reflecting the government’s efforts to strengthen the economy.

Scroll to load tweet…

India as a Symbol of Stability and Growth

In his letter, PM Modi highlighted India’s growing stability and resilience in a world facing multiple crises. He expressed confidence that India is on track to become the third-largest economy globally, underlining the nation’s journey toward a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

Call for Citizen Responsibility

The Prime Minister urged citizens to actively contribute to the nation’s progress. He encouraged promoting Swadeshi products, embracing the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” respecting all languages, maintaining cleanliness, prioritising health, reducing oil consumption by 10%, and practising Yoga. These small efforts, he said, will collectively accelerate India’s development.

Lighting the Lamp of Positivity and Harmony

Drawing inspiration from the festival itself, PM Modi said that when one lamp lights another, its glow only increases. He urged citizens to spread harmony, cooperation, and positivity in their communities, embodying the true spirit of Diwali.

Wishes In conclusion, PM Modi wished all citizens a very Happy Diwali and encouraged them to celebrate the festival with joy, responsibility, and renewed commitment to the nation’s growth and unity.

Read PM Modi's Letter to Citizens