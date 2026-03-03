Most of India will see a temperature surge, with levels 4-6°C above normal in the Northwest, says the IMD. A feeble Western Disturbance is also likely to bring light, isolated rainfall or snowfall to Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Temperature Surge Across India

Most parts of India will continue to experience a surge in temperatures in the coming days of the week, with 4-6°C above normal over many parts of Northwest India and 2-4°C above normal over Central India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rain and Snowfall Forecast

Simultaneously, light, isolated rainfall or snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir (March 4-9), Himachal Pradesh (March 7-9), and Uttarakhand (March 8-9) is likely, under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance, according to a release.

Fog Conditions

Meanwhile, dense fog conditions, with visibility ranging between 50 and 199 meters, were observed in isolated pockets across Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Similar conditions are likely during morning hours at isolated places over Sikkim tomorrow.

Detailed Temperature Analysis

Maximum Temperature Report

Accordign to IMD, maximum temperature departures were appreciably to markedly above normal by 4-8°C over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan; above normal by 2-4°C over Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and near normal over the rest of the country.

The maximum temperatures were in the range of 35-38°C over Rajasthan, Gujarat State, Maharashtra, Odisha, Peninsular India and 32-35°C over Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; 28-31°C over the remaining parts of the plains of India.

Minimum Temperature Report

Minimum temperatures were in the range of 10-15°C over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, south Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya; 16-20°C over remaining parts of the plains of the country except coastal Odisha, South Peninsular India and West Coast of India where the minimum temperatures are in the range of 20-25°C, the release noted.

The lowest minimum temperature of 10.0°C was observed at Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) over the plains of India.

Other Atmospheric Conditions

Additionally, an upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over the south and northeast Assam and the surrounding neighbourhood.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean in the lower & middle tropospheric levels, tilting southwestwards. (ANI)