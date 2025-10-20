PM Modi wished Indians a happy Diwali, urging them to buy Swadeshi products to support local artisans. Other leaders, including Amit Shah, Kiren Rijiju, and Yogi Adityanath, also extended greetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm Diwali greetings to the people of India on Monday, wishing happiness, prosperity, and harmony for all. In a post shared on social media platform X, PM Modi said, “Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

He also wrote his message in Hindi, wishing that the festival of lights fills everyone’s life with peace, prosperity, and joy.

PM Modi promotes 'Swadeshi' spirit

Along with his wishes, PM Modi made a special appeal to the people of India to buy Indian-made products during this festive season. He encouraged everyone to support local artisans and workers by choosing Swadeshi (indigenous) goods over imported ones.

He wrote, “Let’s mark this festive season by celebrating the hard work, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let’s buy Indian products and say, Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai! Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same.”

Scroll to load tweet…

PM Modi’s message aims to boost local manufacturing and help small businesses and craftspeople who depend on festival sales. His call to action underlines the idea of “Vocal for Local,” a campaign he has been promoting for years.

Leaders across India extend Diwali greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his Diwali wishes early Monday morning. He posted, "Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all on this festival of lights and joy. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the health and prosperity of all."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also took to X to wish everyone a happy Diwali. "To all my fellow citizens, Happy Diwali! May the divine glow of diyas bring warmth, happiness & success to every home. May this festival inspire us to spread love, peace & harmony across our nation," he wrote.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too extended his greetings, calling Diwali "a sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth."

He added, “The festival of lights is not merely about lighting lamps, but a beacon of hope in the soul and a pulse of harmony in society. May the grace of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki illuminate not only our homes but also our hearts.”

Ayodhya enters Guinness World Records during Deepotsav

While leaders across India sent their festive wishes, Ayodhya celebrated Deepotsav 2025 in a grand way. The city created a Guinness World Record by lighting over 26 lakh oil lamps (diyas) along the banks of the Saryu River.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

According to officials, a total of 2,617,215 diyas were lit, making it the largest display of oil lamps ever recorded. The diyas were carefully arranged in patterns to ensure accurate counting and verification by Guinness World Records representatives.

Scroll to load tweet…

Over 30,000 volunteers from local universities and organisations took part in the event, lighting and rotating the diyas together.

In addition, 2,128 devotees participated in the grand Saryu aarti held on October 17, making it the largest-ever aarti in the region.

The Deepotsav celebration showcased Ayodhya’s devotion and unity, lighting up the city in honour of Lord Ram and marking Diwali with unmatched splendour.

(With ANI inputs)