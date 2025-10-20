Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off India’s western coast, calling the armed forces his “family”. He praised the sailors’ energy, described the ship as a symbol of self-reliant India.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up a tradition he has followed for over a decade, celebrating Diwali with India's armed forces. This year, he spent the festival aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar. Addressing naval personnel, he said the armed forces are his 'family' and described the carrier as a symbol of India’s strength and self-reliance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

PM Modi greets the troops

On the ship, PM Modi referred to the sailors as his 'family' and declared: “It has become a habit of mine to celebrate Diwali with my family, and that’s why every year I come to celebrate Diwali with my family.” He added he felt “fortunate” to be with the brave men and women of the Indian Navy.

He painted a vivid picture, "Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun’s rays on the ocean’s waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers."

Reflections on energy and commitment

PM Modi shared his experience from the night he spent aboard the carrier, saying that he witnessed 'the immense energy and enthusiasm” of the crew. He recounted hearing them sing patriotic songs and even mention Operation Sindoor in their music, adding: “No words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield.'

He used the occasion to salute their dedication and said that celebrating the festival with them was a privilege.

INS Vikrant: symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

The prime minister spoke about INS Vikrant, noting how its name can give “sleepless nights” to adversaries. He reminded personnel of the day India received the carrier and how it marked a farewell to India’s colonial legacy in naval power.

He underlined its role as a symbol of #AtmanirbharBharat (self-reliant India) and the spirit of the Make in India initiative. While on board, he said, "Today, INS Vikrant stands as a powerful symbol of India’s strength. Swadeshi INS Vikrant is a symbol of India’s strength."

A long-held tradition

PM Modi has celebrated Diwali with the armed forces almost every year in a different location across the country’s borders and maritime frontiers. Last year he celebrated near the Indo-Pak border in Kutch, Gujarat. In 2024 it was at Sir Creek in Gujarat; in 2023 at Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh; in 2021 at Nowshera in Jammu & Kashmir; and in 2020 at Longewala in Rajasthan. His first Diwali as prime minister in 2014 was spent with troops in Siachen.

By continuing this tradition, he signals solidarity with the armed forces and honours those who serve amid challenging conditions.

Nation celebrates Diwali

Diwali is a five-day festival that begins on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the gods. The second day is Naraka Chaturdashi, also called Chhoti Diwali. The third day is the main Diwali day, when people worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and well-being. The fourth day is Govardhan Puja, and the fifth day is Bhai Dooj, when sisters pray for their brothers' long life and brothers give them gifts.

(With ANI inputs)