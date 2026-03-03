AIADMK leader Sellur Raju claims the people of Tamil Nadu will vote out the DMK government, regardless of any alliances it forms. TTV Dhinakaran also slammed the DMK, calling its Rs 2,000 financial aid to vulnerable groups an 'election gimmick'.

'People will change DMK govt': AIADMK's Sellur Raju

AIADMK leader Sellur Raju on Tuesday claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu have made up their mind to change the ruling DMK government, asserting that no matter how many alliances are formed, the reality cannot be changed. He alleged that the ruling dispensation is repeatedly inviting and persuading alliance parties to join its coalition.

"The Tamil Nadu government has credited a special assistance amount of Rs 2,000 along with the March pension into the bank accounts of senior citizens, widows, elderly transgender persons, and persons with disabilities who are receiving the monthly pension assistance from the state government. No matter what, they are repeatedly inviting and persuading alliance parties to join their coalition. However, the people have already decided that this government must be changed. No matter how many alliances are formed, it will not change that reality," Sellur Raju said.

AMMK's Dhinakaran calls aid an 'election-time gimmick'

Earlier today, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran termed Tamil Nadu government's Rs 2,000 assistance to vulnerable groups, including elderly, widows, elderly transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities, as an "election-time gimmick."

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday credited Rs 2,000 and a monthly pension into the accounts of women and beneficiaries from vulnerable groups, including elderly, widows, elderly transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced.

MK Stalin announced the extension of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) scheme for women to vulnerable groups as well.

In an X post, Dhinakaran slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of not fulfilling his poll promise of increasing the elderly assistance amount to Rs 1,500, instead providing Rs 2,000 under a 'special financial aid' in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

The AMMK leader wrote, "The DMK's election-time gimmicks, dubbed 'special financial aid,' will not gain traction among the public-- the people of Tamil Nadu will not back down from their resolve to send the DMK home, even as it suddenly dons the garb of a protector."

"Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that a special financial allocation of Rs 2,000 has been earmarked under the Tamil Nadu government's social security scheme for the elderly, widowed women, transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities who are currently receiving monthly pensions and assistance amounts. Even as its term in office draws to a close, the DMK government continues to deceive by failing to fulfill the 322nd promise in its 2021 assembly election manifesto to increase the elderly assistance amount to Rs 1,500; now, by providing Rs 2,000 under the name of 'special financial aid,' it amounts to nothing but a complete sleight of hand," he added.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.