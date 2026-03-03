Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak wished the nation on Holi. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia celebrated the festival of colours with their children and families.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday extended his wishes on the occasion of Holi. Speaking to ANI, he said the festival of Holi brings joy and happiness and marks brotherhood, excitement and reunion. Birla said the people of Kota are his family members as he tries to celebrate every festival with them. He said, "I wish everyone a Happy Holi. I hope the festival brings joy and happiness to everyone's life... This is a festival of brotherhood, excitement and reunion... This is my family, so I always try to celebrate every festival here in Kota with my family."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also extended his wishes on the occasion of Holi. He said Holi is an auspicious festival, and may this festival bring happiness to everyone's life. Pathak said, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the state. Holi is the festival of colours, and I pray to God that it brings happiness to everyone's life."

Bollywood Celebrates with Enthusiasm

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia, celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm on Tuesday with boundless energy, revelling in the vibrant festival of colours with their children. Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan, who share a close bond, marked the occasion by playing with colours in a cheerful and intimate gathering. Their faces were smeared with gulaal as they played Holi with kids in full josh.

The festivities were attended by their husbands, Angad Bedi and Kunal Kemmu, who also took part in the joyous occasion. The celebrations were not limited to just gulaal. Water fights, balloons and pichkaris added to the lively atmosphere as the group unleashed their inner child.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir Kapoor also stepped out on Tuesday to introduce his daughter Raha to the vibrant festival of colours. The actor was accompanied by his close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

About the Festival of Colours

Holi marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

This year, the celebration of the 'Festival of Colours' is being observed on two separate days. While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have already begun the festivities today, Tuesday, March 3. North India is set to mark its main celebrations tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4. (ANI)