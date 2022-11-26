Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi launches e-court projects; says, 'Our Constitution's spirit is youth-centric'

    "The Constitution is the strongest factor boosting the nation's prosperity," said PM Modi. Since 2015, November 26 has been marked as Constitution Day to celebrate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. 

    PM Modi launches e-court projects; says, 'Our Constitution's spirit is youth-centric' - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    The Constitution of India is the country's most powerful force, asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, as he launched four digital court initiatives to celebrate Constitution Day at the Supreme Court in the presence of DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India. PM Modi said, "The Constitution is the most powerful force fueling the country's prosperity," urging young people to join in debates and discussions. "Our Constitution's spirit is youth-centric. I urge government institutions and the judiciary to raise awareness among our youth."

     

    Since 2015, November 26 has been marked as Constitution Day to celebrate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. "India will take over the G20 leadership in a week. It's a huge opportunity for the country," said PM Modi while praising the judiciary for its digital endeavours to improve access to justice.

    During the ceremony, the Prime Minister launched new initiatives related to the e-court project. "The Project aims to provide services to litigants, lawyers, and the judiciary by enabling courts with ICT. The Prime Minister's projects include the Virtual Justice Clock, the JustIS mobile App 2.0, the Digital Court, and the S3WaaS Websites," his office issued a statement ahead of the event. 

    Before the event, PM Modi shared a post via Twitter saying, "Today, on Constitution Day, we pay tribute to those greats who gave us our Constitution and reaffirmed our commitment to carrying out their vision for our nation."

     

    The Virtual Justice Clock is described as an initiative to display vital statistics of the justice delivery system at the court level, such as the details of cases instituted, cases disposed of, and cases in pendency. The JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to judicial officers for effective court and case management by monitoring the pendency and disposition of his court and individual judges working under him. According to the Prime Minister's office, the digital court is an initiative to make court records available to judges in digitised form to facilitate the transition to paperless courts.

    Also Read: All of PM Modi’s appointments and decisions involve tearing of Constitution, Convention: Congress

    Also Read: 'Any hanky panky?': Supreme Court asks Centre to show Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment files 

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Terrorism threatens humanity Jaishankar calls for 26 11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to be brought to justice gcw

    'Terrorism threatens humanity': Jaishankar calls for 26/11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to be brought to justice

    Shraddha murder Aaftab s polygraph test concludes Here is what cops asked him gcw

    Shraddha murder: Aaftab's polygraph test concludes; Here's what cops asked him

    Amid allegations of voter fraud, Election Commission suspends poll officials in Karnataka AJR

    Amid allegations of voter fraud, Election Commission suspends poll officials in Karnataka

    Jammu Police recover IED from a mini bus in Ramban; probe underway AJR

    Jammu Police recover IED from a mini bus in Ramban; probe underway

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Olympic boxer Vijender Singh joins Rahul Gandhi's political campaign - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Olympic boxer Vijender Singh joins Rahul Gandhi's political campaign

    Recent Stories

    Terrorism threatens humanity Jaishankar calls for 26 11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to be brought to justice gcw

    'Terrorism threatens humanity': Jaishankar calls for 26/11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to be brought to justice

    CLAT 2023 NLU to conduct exam on December 18 When how to download admit card gcw

    CLAT 2023: NLU to conduct exam on December 18; When & how to download admit card?

    Shraddha murder Aaftab s polygraph test concludes Here is what cops asked him gcw

    Shraddha murder: Aaftab's polygraph test concludes; Here's what cops asked him

    Squid Game actor O Yeong su charged with sexual misconduct gcw

    Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct

    Amazon India to shut food-delivery business from December 29 Report gcw

    Amazon India to shut food-delivery business from December 29: Report

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon