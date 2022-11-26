PM Modi launches e-court projects; says, 'Our Constitution's spirit is youth-centric'

"The Constitution is the strongest factor boosting the nation's prosperity," said PM Modi. Since 2015, November 26 has been marked as Constitution Day to celebrate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The Constitution of India is the country's most powerful force, asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, as he launched four digital court initiatives to celebrate Constitution Day at the Supreme Court in the presence of DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India. PM Modi said, "The Constitution is the most powerful force fueling the country's prosperity," urging young people to join in debates and discussions. "Our Constitution's spirit is youth-centric. I urge government institutions and the judiciary to raise awareness among our youth."

Since 2015, November 26 has been marked as Constitution Day to celebrate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. "India will take over the G20 leadership in a week. It's a huge opportunity for the country," said PM Modi while praising the judiciary for its digital endeavours to improve access to justice.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister launched new initiatives related to the e-court project. "The Project aims to provide services to litigants, lawyers, and the judiciary by enabling courts with ICT. The Prime Minister's projects include the Virtual Justice Clock, the JustIS mobile App 2.0, the Digital Court, and the S3WaaS Websites," his office issued a statement ahead of the event.

Before the event, PM Modi shared a post via Twitter saying, "Today, on Constitution Day, we pay tribute to those greats who gave us our Constitution and reaffirmed our commitment to carrying out their vision for our nation."

The Virtual Justice Clock is described as an initiative to display vital statistics of the justice delivery system at the court level, such as the details of cases instituted, cases disposed of, and cases in pendency. The JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to judicial officers for effective court and case management by monitoring the pendency and disposition of his court and individual judges working under him. According to the Prime Minister's office, the digital court is an initiative to make court records available to judges in digitised form to facilitate the transition to paperless courts.

