    'Any hanky panky?': Supreme Court asks Centre to show Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment files

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 23) asked the central government if there was any "hanky panky" in the appointment of Arun Goel as the Election Commissioner (EC). It also asked the centre to submit the file related to Arun Goel's appointment on 19 November before it. The apex court raised questions as Arun Goel was recently given a retirement from his service.

    The bench also rejected the objections made by Attorney General R Venkataramani on the court willing to see the file related to Goel's appointment while the hearing is underway.

    Addressing the court, Attorney General R Venkataramani said that the top court is dealing with the larger issue of the appointment of ECs and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). The attorney general also said the Supreme Court cannot look at an individual case.

    "I take serious objection to this and have my reservation to the court seeing the file amidst the hearing of a Constitution bench," he said.

    Responding to this, the bench said it started hearing the matter from November 17, and Arun Goel's appointment was affected subsequently on November 19 and therefore, it wants to see what prompted the step.

    Arun Goel, a former IAS officer of Punjab cadre, was appointed Election Commissioner on November 19. On Saturday, the Minister of Law and Justice notified the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu.

    "The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," the notification said.

    Just a day before, Arun Goel had taken a voluntary retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 5:55 PM IST
