All of PM Modi’s appointments and decisions involve tearing of Constitution, Convention: Congress

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of media and publicity Pawan Khera took to Twitter and wrote, "The Supreme Court observed that the new Election Commissioner was appointed in a 'tearing hurry.' Nothing new here. Almost all of Mr Modi's appointments and decisions have involved tearing the Convention and Constitution with no Consultation."

The Supreme Court questioned the 'haste' and 'tearing hurry' while appointing Arun Goel as an election commissioner.

The Centre opposed the observation, with Attorney General R Venkataramani stating that the matter about Goel's appointment should be thoroughly examined.

The Centre's initial case on Goel's appointment as an EC was reviewed by a five-judge Constitution bench led by Justice KM Joseph. It said, "This evaluation is of what kind? We are criticising the procedure rather than Arun Goel's qualifications."

As the bench questioned the 'lightning speed' with which Goel was appointed as an EC, the Centre, through Venkataramani, urged the bench not to make any conclusions without thoroughly investigating the entire appointment process.

(With inputs from PTI)

