    PM Modi inspires first-time voters to shape India's future at NaMo Navmatdata Sammelan (WATCH)

    During the 'NaMo Nav Matadata Sammelans' organized across the nation, PM Modi interacted with lakhs of first-time voters and highlighted the major role they play in the democratic system

    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 25) extended greetings to the nation on National Voters' Day, encouraging those yet to register as voters to do so. The occasion was marked by the virtual address of PM Modi to the 'Nav Matdata Sammelan,' a gathering of first-time voters from various parts of the country. This unique event brought together young individuals who have recently become eligible to exercise their voting rights.

    During the 'NaMo Nav Matadata Sammelan' organized across the nation, PM Modi interacted with lakhs of first-time voters and highlighted the major role they play in the democratic system. He emphasized the responsibility that comes with being a registered voter, especially during the transformative phase India is undergoing – the 'Amrit Kaal.'

    'Tabhi Toh Modi Ko Chunte Hai': BJP launches new campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Addressing the young voters, PM Modi said, "You all have become an important part of the democratic system now as your names have been registered in the voter list. You all have been enrolled in the voter list at a time when the country is going through its 'Amrit Kaal.'"

    He urged them to envision a developed India by 2047 and said, "You all have a great opportunity to decide how you can get your names etched with golden letters in a developed India. Our speed, direction, approach will be decided by you all, and voting will be one big medium of it."

    In the next 25 years, PM Modi encouraged the young voters to play an active role in determining the future of both Bharat and themselves. He spoke about the importance of credibility, success stories, and India's economic progress, noting that India has now become the fifth-largest economy globally and aspires to reach the top three in the coming years.

    Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu approves 277 gallantry awards for acts of valor

    The 'NaMo Nav Matadata Sammelan' marked a historic moment, being the first time a Prime Minister addressed first-time voters on such a large scale. PM Modi's address aimed to remind them of their crucial responsibilities in nation-building.

    National Voters' Day is observed on January 25 every year, commemorating the foundation day of the Election Commission (EC).

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 1:01 PM IST
