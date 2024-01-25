'Tabhi Toh Modi Ko Chunte Hai': BJP launches new campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (WATCH)

During the launch at the First-time Voters Conclave (Nav Matdata Sammelan), a music video was released, portraying how PM Modi has transformed the dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians into reality.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Thursday (January 25) launched the BJP's campaign for the 2024 elections titled 'Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai' (That's Why Everyone Chooses Modi). The campaign, stemming from popular sentiment, aligns with the ongoing national fervor under the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' movement.

During the launch at the First-time Voters Conclave (Nav Matdata Sammelan), a music video was released, portraying how PM Modi has transformed the dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians into reality. The BJP emphasizes that the campaign slogan resonates not only with a few but with the masses.

Watch the video here:

Nadda urged party workers to align themselves with the people's sentiment and spread awareness about the campaign nationwide. He highlighted Modi's track record of turning dreams into reality, spanning generations and decades.

The campaign, showcasing Modi's achievements across various domains, includes a main song, a foot-tapping massy song, digital hoardings, display banners, and digital films and TVCs. Each component aims to illustrate Modi's accomplishments, reinforcing him as the natural choice for the people.

