Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort was not merely an Independence Day message, but also a proclamation of India’s new direction and unwavering resolve.

By Prem Shukla (National Spokesperson, BJP): Today, the address of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort was not merely an Independence Day message, but also a proclamation of India’s new direction and unwavering resolve. This speech proves that under the leadership of the Modi government, India is not just stepping into the future but leaping ahead. Meanwhile, the opposition remains entangled in its old negative politics—Rahul Gandhi’s absence at the Red Fort today symbolizes that the Congress has now distanced itself even from the celebration of the nation.

In his Independence Day address today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first saluted the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor. On April 22, the massacre carried out by terrorists who crossed the border in Pahalgam filled the entire nation with anger. These terrorists, who killed innocent people after asking their religion, were given a befitting reply by the Modi government by granting the army full freedom of action. Our forces crossed hundreds of kilometers into enemy territory and eliminated the terrorists. Pakistan is still sleepless, and fresh revelations about the destruction there continue to surface. This is the policy of New India—an unshakable commitment to uproot terrorism.

Hon’ble Narendra Modi made it clear that there will be no compromise on the interests of farmers. From the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that the hard work of Indian farmers is yielding results in the country’s development. The same land, when provided with water and facilities, has led to record grain production in India. In fish, rice, and vegetable production, India has reached the second position in the world. Today, the produce of our farmers reaches markets across the globe. Agro products worth 4 lakh crore rupees have entered the world market. Under the PM Dhan Dhanya Kisan Yojana, the Modi government has begun providing assistance to backward districts. This message has come at a time when America, during the BTA negotiations, is demanding concessions in agriculture and dairy sectors and is creating pressure by imposing heavy tariffs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated—no conditions against the interests of Indian farmers will ever be accepted.

On the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi made a historic announcement—by 2035 India will develop a national security shield named Sudarshan Chakra. This shield will neutralize every enemy attack and strike back with full force. Its entire research, development, and manufacturing will be done in India with a leading role for Indian youth and scientists. This is a decisive step in the defense policy of a self-reliant India. The inspiration for this mission comes from that episode of the Mahabharata when Lord Krishna eclipsed the sun to help Arjuna fulfill his vow. In a similar manner, India’s Sudarshan Chakra will deliver precise and targeted responses to every attack.

The most significant aspect of the Modi government is that it does not remain confined to mere promises but implements its vision to make India self-reliant, secure, and prosperous at the ground level. The major announcements made by the Prime Minister from the Red Fort today will further strengthen the foundation of a developed India.

India’s first indigenous semiconductor chip

India’s first indigenous semiconductor chip – a declaration of freedom from technological dependence: For decades, India remained only a consumer in the global technology revolution. Previous governments could not take decisive steps in this sector. Now, the Modi government is working in mission mode, and by the end of this year, the launch of a Made-in-India semiconductor chip will take place. This is not just a chip but a symbol of strengthening the foundation of India’s digital economy with Indian hands. With this, India will not only become self-reliant but also play a decisive role in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Tenfold increase in nuclear power capacity – a guarantee of energy security: The Modi government has announced the construction of 10 new nuclear reactors in the next two decades. This is a historic step toward meeting India’s energy needs through clean and sustainable sources. While the world is grappling with an energy crisis and expensive imported energy, India is advancing toward energy independence.

Next-generation GST reforms – direct benefit to the common man: The promise of reducing taxes on essential goods by Diwali is a clear indication that the Modi government’s reforms are not confined to corporate interests but aim at improving the lives of ordinary people.

10 trillion-dollar economy – resolve to eliminate red tape: The formation of a reform task force to make India a 10 trillion-dollar economy shows that the Modi government does not just set goals but also creates a concrete roadmap to achieve them. Administrative bottlenecks and slow processes of the old system are on their way to becoming history.

Rs 1 lakh crore PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana – empowering youth: The historic decision to provide 15,000 rupees per month to 3 crore youth will create employment opportunities and boost new startups and industries. This scheme is not merely assistance but an initiative to instill confidence in the youth to become self-reliant.

High-level demographic mission – securing borders and national unity: The demographic mission to curb infiltration and illegal migration will strengthen India’s internal security. This step demonstrates that for the Modi government, the unity and integrity of the nation are paramount.

Energy independence – a green revolution through Samudra Manthan Mission: With the efficient use of marine resources and the expansion of hydrogen, solar, hydro, and nuclear energy, India will emerge as an energy-exporting nation in the coming years. This initiative will not only free India from pollution but also present an environmentally friendly development model to the world.

Indigenous jet engine manufacturing – a new milestone for self-reliant India: Prime Minister Modi issued a direct challenge to scientists and youth—“Just as we developed the Corona vaccine and created UPI, now we must create our own jet engines.” This call will take India’s defense and aerospace sector to new heights. It will free India from dependence on foreign technology and make the nation strategically stronger.

In the past decade, the Modi government has advanced India on the path of reform, perform, and transform. More than 40,000 compliances have been removed, over 1,500 obsolete laws have been scrapped, and in the current session alone, 280 provisions have been repealed, making governance simpler and more citizen-centric. From income tax reforms to faceless assessment, and from replacing outdated criminal laws with modern codes through the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Modi government has proved that reforms are not merely about economics but about transforming the lives of ordinary citizens.

Steps to free startups, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs from the fear of outdated laws are taking India into a new era of self-reliance and innovation. The upcoming GST reforms to be implemented by Diwali will directly benefit the common man and boost economic activity.

Prime Minister Modi said that instead of comparing itself with others, India should push forward its own progress line. His message was clear—India will walk on its own terms, become self-reliant, and transform into a developed nation by 2047.

On the other hand, Congress continues with its old negative politics. Rahul Gandhi did not reach the Red Fort because he has neither vision nor a concrete agenda. A party that ruled the country for decades now staying away from the nation’s grand stage proves that Congress has become a party that opposes merely for the sake of opposition.

The Modi government has sent a clear message—India will no longer bow to any pressure. This is New India, which responds to enemies on their own soil, protects its farmers, empowers its youth, simplifies laws, and shows the world that a developed India by 2047 is not a dream but a concrete resolve under Modi’s leadership.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views or stance of the organization. The organization assumes no responsibility for the content shared.