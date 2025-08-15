Prime Minister Modi announced major initiatives on Independence Day 2025, ranging from semiconductor chip manufacturing and GST reforms to nuclear power expansion and a youth employment scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 15), in his 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, laid out an ambitious vision for India's economic, technological, and strategic future. Speaking on the 79th Independence Day, the Prime Minister announced a string of bold measures — from semiconductor manufacturing and GST reforms to nuclear expansion and youth employment schemes — positioning India firmly on the path to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Made-in-India Chips by Year-End

PM Modi announced that India will roll out its first Made-in-India semiconductor chip by the end of this year. He recalled how earlier attempts to establish chip manufacturing "were killed at birth" decades ago, costing India precious time while other nations surged ahead. Now, he said, the country is in "mission mode" to correct that historic setback.

Nuclear Power to Expand Tenfold

India is set to increase its nuclear power generation capacity more than ten times by 2047, with work already underway on 10 new reactors. PM Modi said nuclear energy will play a vital role in India’s march toward energy independence.

GST Reforms as a "Diwali Gift"

Calling it a "double Diwali" for citizens, the Prime Minister promised next-generation GST reforms to be announced during the festive season. The overhaul will aim to reduce taxes on essential goods and ease the burden on MSMEs, local vendors, and consumers.

Reform Task Force for a $10 Trillion Economy

To accelerate India's economic transformation, PM Modi announced the creation of a Reform Task Force with a mandate to modernize governance, reduce red tape, and prepare Bharat for the demands of a $10 trillion economy by 2047.

Rs 1 Lakh Crore Rozgar Yojana for Youth

Launching a new employment push, PM Modi unveiled the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, a Rs 1 lakh crore scheme under which newly employed youth will receive Rs 15,000 per month. The scheme aims to benefit three crore young Indians, strengthening what Modi described as the bridge from "Swatantra Bharat to Samriddha Bharat."

High-Powered Demography Mission

Warning of demographic imbalance caused by infiltration and illegal migration in border areas, the Prime Minister announced a High-Powered Demography Mission. The initiative will focus on safeguarding national unity, integrity, and citizens' rights.

Deepwater Exploration for Energy Independence

Emphasizing that a large portion of India's budget is still spent on importing fossil fuels, PM Modi unveiled the National Deepwater Exploration Mission. The project will harness ocean resources, alongside major investments in solar, hydrogen, hydro, and nuclear power, as part of a broader push for energy self-reliance.

A National Challenge: Build India's Own Jet Engines

In one of the speech's most dramatic moments, PM Modi called on scientists and youth to take up the challenge of building indigenous jet engines. Drawing parallels with India's success in vaccine production and digital payments via UPI, he said developing homegrown jet engine technology was a "national necessity."