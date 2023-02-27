PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport, launches development projects in poll-bound Karnataka; check details

The Koteganguru railway coaching depot in Shivamogga city will be developed at an expense of more than Rs 100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 27) inaugurated Shivamogga airport and laid the foundation for various development projects. It can be seen that this was PM Modi's fifth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year.

The Prime Minister also took a walkthrough and inspected the airport. He also greeted former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa at the inauguration of Shivamogga airport. BS Yediyurappa is also celebrating his 80th birthday today.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal's massive claim: 'CBI officers did not want to arrest Sisodia, but…'

Inaugurating the airport, PM Modi said that it is grand and beautiful. "Shivamogga airport is grand and beautiful. At this airport, one can see the combination of Karnataka's tradition and technology. This is not just an airport. It is the drive for a new journey of the dreams of the youth of this area," PM Modi said.

According to reports, the new airport was built at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crore. Its Passenger Terminal Building is in the shape of a lotus and can accommodate 300 passengers per hour.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stones for two railway projects, Shikaripura–Ranebennur new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot, during his visit to Karnataka today.

Also read: Bengaluru residents lost Rs 517 crore to cybercrime since 2019: Report

This new railway line will be built at a cost of Rs 990 crore and will provide improved connectivity to the Malnad region with the Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline.

The Koteganguru railway coaching depot in Shivamogga city will be developed at an expense of more than Rs 100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Also read: Delhi High Court dismiss pleas challenging Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces

During his Karnataka visit, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple road development projects worth more than Rs 215 crore.

Some of the development projects include construction of a new bypass road for Shikaripura town connecting Byndur – Ranebennur, widening of NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe, and construction of a new bridge at Bharathipura in Teerthahalli Taluk.