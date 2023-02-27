Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arvind Kejriwal's massive claim: 'CBI officers did not want to arrest Sisodia, but…'

    The CBI on Sunday arrested deputy CM Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities with an old liquor policy in a major escalation between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the city and the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

    Arvind Kejriwal's massive claim: 'CBI officers did not want to arrest Sisodia but AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (February 27) said that officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Delhi liquor policy case were against deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest but had to "obey their political masters" because of immense pressure.

    CM Kejriwal claimed that the CBI officers "have a huge respect" for Sisodia and that there was "no evidence against him."

    Also read: Bengaluru residents lost Rs 517 crore to cybercrime since 2019: Report

    In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said, "I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters."

    Reacting to this, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said he had also spread such "fake news" regarding Intelligence Bureau (IB) during the Gujarat assembly election.

    "Now everyone knows that whatever you write and say is fabricated.. Let the law work, the heat of investigation on the Liquor Minister's liquor scam will further spread, this is your fear too, isn't it?" Tiwari said in a tweet.

    Also read: Bangladeshi villagers attack 2 BSF jawans, snatch weapons; check details

    The CBI on Sunday arrested deputy CM Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities with an old liquor policy in a major escalation between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the city and the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

    It can be seen that Sisodia is the second minister of the Delhi government to be arrested by a federal agency, a move that AAP said was in offing as part of a political plot against the party.

    Also read: Delhi High Court dismiss pleas challenging Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces

    Sisodia gave evasive replies and did not co-operate [with] the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested, said a statement issued by CBI spokesperson RC Joshi.

    Sisodia was due to be produced in a special court on Monday amid tight security.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Resident of Bengaluru lost Rs 517 crore to cybercrime since 2019: Report AJR

    Bengaluru residents lost Rs 517 crore to cybercrime since 2019: Report

    Made-in-India Hindustan-228 aircraft's upgrades get DGCA approval

    Made-in-India Hindustan-228 aircraft's upgrades get DGCA nod

    Bangladeshi villagers attack 2 BSF jawans, snatch weapons; check details AJR

    Bangladeshi villagers attack 2 BSF jawans, snatch weapons; check details

    Delhi High Court dismiss pleas challenging Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces AJR

    Delhi High Court dismiss pleas challenging Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces

    Meghalaya elections 2023: Maradona, Pele and Romario all set to vote from this north east state AJR

    Meghalaya elections 2023: Maradona, Pele and Romario all set to vote from this north east state

    Recent Stories

    NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released - adt

    NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released

    NASA SpaceX Crew 6 launch scrubbed minutes before launch new date to be announced soon gcw

    NASA, SpaceX Crew-6 launch scrubbed minutes before launch; new date to be announced soon

    football That is why he is the best in the world - Lionel Messi fans ecstatic after PSG Paris Saint-Germain star scores 700th club goal-ayh

    'That's why he's the best in the world' - Lionel Messi fans ecstatic after PSG star scores 700th club goal

    OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone debuts with Active CryoFlux cooling tech at MWC 2023 gcw

    OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone debuts with Active CryoFlux cooling tech at MWC 2023

    Resident of Bengaluru lost Rs 517 crore to cybercrime since 2019: Report AJR

    Bengaluru residents lost Rs 517 crore to cybercrime since 2019: Report

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon