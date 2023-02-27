Arvind Kejriwal's massive claim: 'CBI officers did not want to arrest Sisodia, but…'

The CBI on Sunday arrested deputy CM Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities with an old liquor policy in a major escalation between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the city and the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (February 27) said that officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Delhi liquor policy case were against deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest but had to "obey their political masters" because of immense pressure.

CM Kejriwal claimed that the CBI officers "have a huge respect" for Sisodia and that there was "no evidence against him."

In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said, "I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters."

Reacting to this, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said he had also spread such "fake news" regarding Intelligence Bureau (IB) during the Gujarat assembly election.

"Now everyone knows that whatever you write and say is fabricated.. Let the law work, the heat of investigation on the Liquor Minister's liquor scam will further spread, this is your fear too, isn't it?" Tiwari said in a tweet.

It can be seen that Sisodia is the second minister of the Delhi government to be arrested by a federal agency, a move that AAP said was in offing as part of a political plot against the party.

Sisodia gave evasive replies and did not co-operate [with] the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested, said a statement issued by CBI spokesperson RC Joshi.

Sisodia was due to be produced in a special court on Monday amid tight security.