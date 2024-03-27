PM Modi dials BJP's Amrita Roy; assures money looted, attached by ED will be returned to Bengal's poor -LISTEN

The Prime Minister highlighted the BJP's unwavering commitment to rooting out corruption nationwide, despite concerted efforts by corrupt individuals to shield each other. PM Modi expressed confidence in the electorate's inclination towards 'Parivartan' (change) in the upcoming polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dailed BJP's Krishnanagar candidate, Rajmata Amrita Roy and assured that efforts are underway to redirect the funds seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal towards the benefit of the state's impoverished and those who have been victimized by corruption.

The Prime Minister highlighted the BJP's unwavering commitment to rooting out corruption nationwide, despite concerted efforts by corrupt individuals to shield each other. PM Modi expressed confidence in the electorate's inclination towards 'Parivartan' (change) in the upcoming polls.

Amrita Roy, who is contesting against TMC candidate Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar, received the Prime Minister's assurance amid a charged political atmosphere. PM Modi's conversation with Roy follows a similar call to BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, a victim of the Sandeshkhali violence.

Patra, during her conversation with the Prime Minister, highlighted the challenges faced in ensuring free and fair elections in Sandeshkhali.

The BJP's strategic deployment of candidates like Patra and Roy underscores its intent to challenge the status quo in West Bengal. With elections in the state spread across seven phases, commencing from April 19, the BJP is gearing up to tackle the entrenched political violence that has marred previous electoral processes.

