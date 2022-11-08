Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets LK Advani on his 95th birthday at his residence

    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    Former Deputy Prime Minister of India LK Advani on Tuesday (November 8) turned 95 years old. On his birthday, several Union Ministers wished the senior BJP leader on social media.

    On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the senior leader's home and shared photos from their meeting on social media. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is currently in Moscow wished Advani on Twitter and wrote, "warm birthday greetings to revered Shri LK Advani ji. His many contributions and services to the nation will always keep inspiring us."

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and wished the veteran leader a heartfelt note. In a tweet he wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to respected LK Advani ji. Advani ji, on one hand, strengthened the organization across the country with his continuous hard work, while on the other hand made invaluable contributions to the development of the country while being in the government. I pray to God for his good health and long life."

    Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Birthday greetings to one of the leading lights of BJP, India's political stalwart, a fine human being and veteran leader Sh LK Advani Ji."

    LK Advani became a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) when he was a teenager and is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP. The veteran leader is popularly known for propagating Hindutva politics to the forefront in the 1990s.

    Born on November 8, 1927, in pre-Partition Sindh province, the political origin of the seasoned BJP leader is rooted with RSS, which he joined in 1941 at age 14.

    After the partition, Advani migrated to Delhi and became an RSS pracharak in Rajasthan. He became part of the Jana Sangh, BJP's predecessor, in 1951 when it was formed by Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

    He was appointed as the secretary of the party's unit in Rajasthan and retained that position until 1970, when he moved to the Delhi unit. He along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a pivotal role in founding the BJP in 1980.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
