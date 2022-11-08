Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress faces major setback, 26 party leaders join BJP

Assembly election in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. The Election Commission will declare the election results on December 8.

With Himachal Pradesh election 2022 around the corner, as many as 26 Congress leaders joined the BJP. It is reportedly said that Congress leaders, including Dharampal Thakur Khand, the former general Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee joined the saffron outfit in presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

On Monday evening, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur welcomed the Congress leaders of the state into the BJP fold and also tweeted a photo confirming the same.

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: BJP's ticket dilemma in Unjha

Here's a list of Congress who joined the BJP in Himachal Pradesh:

Dharampal Thakur, former secretary Akash Saini, former councillor Rajan Thakur, former district vice president Amit Mehta, District Congress Committee secretary Devendra Singh, Mahendra Singh, former general secretary of Youth Congress Munish Mandla, Mehr Singh Kanwar, Youth Congress Rahul Negi, Jai Maa Shakti social sansthan president Joginder Thakur, Naresh Verma, Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh, taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar, Virendra Sharma, Rahul Rawat, Sonu Sharma, Arun Kumar, Shivam Kumar, Gopal Thakur, Chaman Lal, Balkrishna Bobby, Sunil Sharma, Surendra Thakur, Sandeep Samta and Ravi.

Also read: AAP will lose deposit in all 68 seats: BJP chief JP Nadda in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Assembly election in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. The Election Commission will declare the election results on December 8.

Meanwhile, BJP is seen campaigning aggressively for the Himachal Pradesh election. The BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other leaders have been addressing rallies in the hill state.

Also read: Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Addressing an election rally in Himachal on Monday, Yogi Adiyanath accused the of compromising on border security and creating hurdles in development and welfare schemes.