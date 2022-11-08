Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress faces major setback, 26 party leaders join BJP

    Assembly election in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. The Election Commission will declare the election results on December 8.

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress faces major setback, 26 party leaders join BJP AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

    With Himachal Pradesh election 2022 around the corner, as many as 26 Congress leaders joined the BJP. It is reportedly said that Congress leaders, including Dharampal Thakur Khand, the former general Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee joined the saffron outfit in presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

    On Monday evening, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur welcomed the Congress leaders of the state into the BJP fold and also tweeted a photo confirming the same.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: BJP's ticket dilemma in Unjha

    Here's a list of Congress who joined the BJP in Himachal Pradesh:

    Dharampal Thakur, former secretary Akash Saini, former councillor Rajan Thakur, former district vice president Amit Mehta, District Congress Committee secretary Devendra Singh, Mahendra Singh, former general secretary of Youth Congress Munish Mandla, Mehr Singh Kanwar, Youth Congress Rahul Negi, Jai Maa Shakti social sansthan president Joginder Thakur, Naresh Verma, Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh, taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar, Virendra Sharma, Rahul Rawat, Sonu Sharma, Arun Kumar, Shivam Kumar, Gopal Thakur, Chaman Lal, Balkrishna Bobby, Sunil Sharma, Surendra Thakur, Sandeep Samta and Ravi.

    Also read: AAP will lose deposit in all 68 seats: BJP chief JP Nadda in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

    Assembly election in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. The Election Commission will declare the election results on December 8.

    Meanwhile, BJP is seen campaigning aggressively for the Himachal Pradesh election. The BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other leaders have been addressing rallies in the hill state.

    Also read: Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

    Addressing an election rally in Himachal on Monday, Yogi Adiyanath accused the of compromising on border security and creating hurdles in development and welfare schemes.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    MHA announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP's ticket dilemma in Unjha

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP's ticket dilemma in Unjha

    Drink alcohol, smell thinner or smoke weed... BJP MP Janardan Mishra's shocking remark on water conservation - adt

    'Drink alcohol, smell thinner or smoke weed...' BJP MP Janardan Mishra's shocking remark on water conservation

    Indian Navy gets SPACE for evaluating its sonar systems

    Indian Navy gets SPACE for evaluating its sonar systems

    Over 37 per cent of Delhi women drinking more alcohol since pandemic cites stress as reason Survey gcw

    Over 37% of Delhi women drinking more alcohol since pandemic, cites 'stress' as reason: Survey

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ENG: Has India Rohit Sharma injured himself ahead of semi-final vs England?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Has Rohit Sharma injured himself ahead of semi-final vs England?

    Centre announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    MHA announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know city-wise timings, duration, and how to watch Chandra Grahan online here - adt

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know city-wise timings, duration, and how to watch Chandra Grahan online here

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Dani Alves becomes oldest Brazilian WC star, here is how the players reacted-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Alves becomes oldest Brazilian WC star, players react to selections

    Box Office Report Mili Phone Bhoot fail Monday test Kantara earnings drop by 65 percent drb

    Box Office Report: 'Mili', 'Phone Bhoot' fail Monday test; Kantara’s earnings drop by 65%

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon