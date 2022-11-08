Gujarat Election 2022 amid peak wedding season; here's what netas say

According to wedding experts, December 2, 4, and 8 are among the most auspicious for marriages, and hundreds of weddings are planned during that time. Also, Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases on December 1 and 5, with vote counting beginning on December 8.

According to the wedding planners, the Gujarat Assembly election dates next month will coincide with the wedding season, when many people will be busy planning and participating in such events. However, some political leaders said they would try to convince people to take some time from their social engagements to vote.

Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, with vote counting beginning on December 8.

As per some wedding planners, the wedding season will begin on November 22 and last until the beginning of the 'kamurta' period on December 16, when no auspicious events are planned.

Hundreds of weddings are scheduled between November 22 and December 16, with many events taking place on the auspicious dates of December 2, 4, and 8.

As the COVID-19-related restriction, including night curfew and limit on the number of guests, have been lifted, they added that the number of wedding events planned this winter season had increased dramatically.

While talking to PTI, Anand Thakrar of Vadodara-based The Shadi Planner firm said, "There is a wedding rush, and many such functions are planned this season."

According to Thakrar, after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the number of wedding guests rose drastically to 500-1,000 people. This is also a significant difference from last year.

According to Ahmedabad priest Kamlesh Trivedi, the auspicious wedding dates are between November 25 and December 14, before the nearly month-long 'kamurta' period begins on December 16.

"Many weddings are scheduled for the 'muhurat' dates of November 28 and 29, as well as December 2, 4, and 8, which fall on election days," said Trivedi.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that people have planned weddings and cannot postpone them due to elections.

"But we will try to convince them to take some time to vote. Marriage is important, undoubtedly, but they can take some time to participate in this democratic celebration," he continued.

Doshi claimed that the people of Gujarat have decided to make a change and will find a way out of their social commitments, including weddings, to exercise their franchise.

"It's the responsibility of the people to ensure the victory of a good candidate, regardless of which political party he/she belongs to," said Karan Barot, Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson.

"Therefore, they are requested to vote for their preferred local leader, even if it means giving some time away from their social commitments," he said.

"As a political party, we request that they make sure that deserving candidates prevail regardless of the political party they represent, even if they are required to attend weddings or other events," Barot added.

Voting in 89 of Gujarat's 182 Assembly seats will be held on December 1 and 93 seats on December 5.

(With inputs from PTI)

