Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP's ticket dilemma in Unjha

    Over 50 aspirants have filed claims to contest from this seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party is in a dilemma on which candidate to field from this seat. 

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP's ticket dilemma in Unjha
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 9:10 AM IST

    The countdown is on for the Bharatiya Janata Party's announcement of candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections. The Unjha assembly seat in the Mehsana district is considered an important node of North Gujarat politics. 

    Also Read: Gujarat Election 2022: List of key constituencies to watch out for

    Over 50 people have filed claims to contest this seat. The BJP is in a dilemma on which candidate to field from this seat. Visnagar MLA and Health Minister Rishikesh Patel has also sought a ticket from Unjha. In view of this, 255 people in the area have written a letter demanding that only local and junior workers should be made candidates.

    This has been conveyed to BJP state president CR Patil and the high command. 

    Three women candidates have also sought tickets from the Unjha assembly constituency. On the other hand, Visnagar MLA and Health Minister Rishikesh Patel has also sought a ticket from the same seat. Thus, looking at the number of ticket holders, it seems that people's resentment may increase when the decision is taken. 

    Let us tell you that this time, the Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as the third option. The party can spoil the contest for the BJP and the Congress party. The Patidars dominate this seat. Therefore, if the ticket is given to a local candidate, political pundits believe the BJP can find success. 

    It is worth mentioning that the BJP has been ruling the state since 1995. Ticket aspirants believe that a BJP ticket would ensure victory and, at the every least, the chairmanship of any board or corporation. 

    Fit enough to contest

    Bharatiya Tribal Party's Chhotubhai Vasava has declared that he is in perfect health and will continue to contest elections as long as he is alive. Recently, the party also announced 12 candidates for assembly constituencies. 

    Vasava, the national convener of the BTP and MLA from the Jaghadiya assembly constituency, said that no one could stop him from contesting the elections. Putting a complete end to these speculations about him contesting in the Gujarat election, he said that he is now fit enough to walk 100 km. 

    He claimed that there is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the AAP, considering the popularity of the former is decreasing in Gujarat. There isn't much difference between the two.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Why NOTA could be a decisive factor

    Also read: Who is Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Drink alcohol, smell thinner or smoke weed... BJP MP Janardan Mishra's shocking remark on water conservation - adt

    'Drink alcohol, smell thinner or smoke weed...' BJP MP Janardan Mishra's shocking remark on water conservation

    Indian Navy gets SPACE for evaluating its sonar systems

    Indian Navy gets SPACE for evaluating its sonar systems

    Over 37 per cent of Delhi women drinking more alcohol since pandemic cites stress as reason Survey gcw

    Over 37% of Delhi women drinking more alcohol since pandemic, cites 'stress' as reason: Survey

    Bengaluru court directs Twitter to temporarily block Congress official Bharat Jodo Yatra accounts gcw

    Bengaluru court directs Twitter to temporarily block Congress official, Bharat Jodo Yatra accounts

    Delhi excise policy Trouble mounts for Manish Sisodia as aide agrees to become govt approver gcw

    Delhi excise policy: Trouble mounts for Manish Sisodia as aide agrees to become govt approver

    Recent Stories

    Drink alcohol, smell thinner or smoke weed... BJP MP Janardan Mishra's shocking remark on water conservation - adt

    'Drink alcohol, smell thinner or smoke weed...' BJP MP Janardan Mishra's shocking remark on water conservation

    Stree sequel announced without Rajkummar Rao approval drb

    ‘Stree’ sequel announced without Rajkummar Rao’s approval?

    Indian Navy gets SPACE for evaluating its sonar systems

    Indian Navy gets SPACE for evaluating its sonar systems

    India builds new Foreign Training Node 100 km from LAC where it will host US troops for 'Yudh Abhyas'

    India builds new Foreign Training Node 100 km from LAC where it will host US troops for 'Yudh Abhyas'

    Are you a diabetic patient? Here's why exercise is important for you sur

    Are you a diabetic patient? Here's why exercise is important for you

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon