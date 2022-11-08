Gujarat Election 2022: BJP's ticket dilemma in Unjha

Over 50 aspirants have filed claims to contest from this seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party is in a dilemma on which candidate to field from this seat.

The countdown is on for the Bharatiya Janata Party's announcement of candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections. The Unjha assembly seat in the Mehsana district is considered an important node of North Gujarat politics.

Over 50 people have filed claims to contest this seat. The BJP is in a dilemma on which candidate to field from this seat. Visnagar MLA and Health Minister Rishikesh Patel has also sought a ticket from Unjha. In view of this, 255 people in the area have written a letter demanding that only local and junior workers should be made candidates.

This has been conveyed to BJP state president CR Patil and the high command.

Three women candidates have also sought tickets from the Unjha assembly constituency. On the other hand, Visnagar MLA and Health Minister Rishikesh Patel has also sought a ticket from the same seat. Thus, looking at the number of ticket holders, it seems that people's resentment may increase when the decision is taken.

Let us tell you that this time, the Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as the third option. The party can spoil the contest for the BJP and the Congress party. The Patidars dominate this seat. Therefore, if the ticket is given to a local candidate, political pundits believe the BJP can find success.

It is worth mentioning that the BJP has been ruling the state since 1995. Ticket aspirants believe that a BJP ticket would ensure victory and, at the every least, the chairmanship of any board or corporation.

Fit enough to contest

Bharatiya Tribal Party's Chhotubhai Vasava has declared that he is in perfect health and will continue to contest elections as long as he is alive. Recently, the party also announced 12 candidates for assembly constituencies.

Vasava, the national convener of the BTP and MLA from the Jaghadiya assembly constituency, said that no one could stop him from contesting the elections. Putting a complete end to these speculations about him contesting in the Gujarat election, he said that he is now fit enough to walk 100 km.

He claimed that there is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the AAP, considering the popularity of the former is decreasing in Gujarat. There isn't much difference between the two.

