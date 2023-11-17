PM Modi calls for high voter participation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Elections

Voting for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh and the second and final phase of Chhattisgarh comprising 70 seats are underway, with all eyes on the Congress and the BJP who have been battling it out for the last few months to get to power.

In a statement on X, PM Modi underlined the importance of voting and said, "Today is the second and last round of voting in Chhattisgarh assembly elections. I request all the voters to exercise their franchise. Your every vote is valuable for democracy."

In a statement on X, PM Modi underlined the importance of voting and said, "Today is the second and last round of voting in Chhattisgarh assembly elections. I request all the voters to exercise their franchise. Your every vote is valuable for democracy."

Highlighting the significance of voter enthusiasm in Madhya Pradesh, he expressed confidence in the electorate and said, "Today voting will be held for all the assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh. I am confident that voters from every region of the state will vote enthusiastically and will enhance the beauty of this great festival of democracy. My special greetings to all the youth of the state who voted for the first time in this election."

Echoing the sentiment, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urged citizens to recognize the impact of their votes on the future.

He emphasized, "Today polling will happen for the remaining 70 seats...Your one vote will decide the future of youth, farmers, women...Please move out of your homes to vote...Vote for the betterment of Chhattisgarh."