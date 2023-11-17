Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi calls for high voter participation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Elections

    Voting for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh and the second and final phase of Chhattisgarh comprising 70 seats are underway, with all eyes on the Congress and the BJP who have been battling it out for the last few months to get to power.

    PM Modi calls for high voter participation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Elections AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 8:29 AM IST

    With the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 17) urged citizens to actively participate in the democratic process, emphasizing the significance of each vote. Voting spans across all 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and 70 seats in the second phase of Chhattisgarh elections.

    In a statement on X, PM Modi underlined the importance of voting and said, "Today is the second and last round of voting in Chhattisgarh assembly elections. I request all the voters to exercise their franchise. Your every vote is valuable for democracy."

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Phase-2: Voting underway in 70 assembly seats

    Highlighting the significance of voter enthusiasm in Madhya Pradesh, he expressed confidence in the electorate and said, "Today voting will be held for all the assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh. I am confident that voters from every region of the state will vote enthusiastically and will enhance the beauty of this great festival of democracy. My special greetings to all the youth of the state who voted for the first time in this election."

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Voting underway in 230 assembly seats

    Echoing the sentiment, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urged citizens to recognize the impact of their votes on the future.

    He emphasized, "Today polling will happen for the remaining 70 seats...Your one vote will decide the future of youth, farmers, women...Please move out of your homes to vote...Vote for the betterment of Chhattisgarh."

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 8:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala News live 17 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 6 as youth succumbs to injuries

    Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: Polling day, phase 2 polling updates, voting percentage AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Phase-2: Voting underway in 70 assembly seats

    Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2023: Polling day, updates and voting percentage ajr

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Voting underway in 230 assembly seats

    IAF Suryakiran Aerobatic team to put on air show ahead of India vs Australia WC final in Ahmedabad snt

    IAF's Suryakiran Aerobatic team to put on air show ahead of India vs Australia WC final in Ahmedabad

    State-of-the-art anti-submarine shallow water draft Amini launched

    State-of-the-art anti-submarine shallow water craft Amini launched

    Recent Stories

    Kerala News live 17 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 6 as youth succumbs to injuries

    The Railway Man screening: Arjun Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs attend the web series' special show

    The Railway Man screening: Arjun Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs attend the web series' special show

    Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: Polling day, phase 2 polling updates, voting percentage AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Phase-2: Voting underway in 70 assembly seats

    National Epilepsy Day 2023: Day, history and significance ATG

    National Epilepsy Day 2023: Day, history and significance

    Vrischikam 1: The transcendental month to walk on path of devotion begins today in Kerala; Read anr

    Vrischikam 1: The transcendental month to walk on path of devotion begins today in Kerala; Read

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon