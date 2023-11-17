Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Phase-2: Voting underway in 70 assembly seats

    A report by an election watchdog unveiled concerning statistics about the second phase of the Chattisgarh Assembly Elections. Among the 953 candidates, approximately 10% face criminal cases, with 56 of them charged with serious offenses like causing hurt, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    Voting is underway in 70 assembly constituencies spread across 22 districts in Chhattisgarh. The polling commenced in all 70 seats from 8 AM and will continue till 5 PM, except nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district, where voting will be held from 7 AM to 3 PM.

    Party-wise breakdown:
    The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed a breakdown across major parties, highlighting the prevalence of criminal cases. Interestingly, Congress, BJP, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) each have candidates with criminal records.

    Congress: 13 candidates (19%)
    BJP: 12 candidates
    JCC (J): 11 candidates
    AAP: 12 candidates (27%)

    Wealth and assets:
    The report further delved into the financial assets of candidates, highlighting a significant number of 'crorepatis.' Among these:

    Congress: 60 out of 70 candidates (80%)
    BJP: 57 out of 70 candidates (81%)
    JCC (J): 26 out of 62 candidates (42%)
    AAP: 19 out of 44 candidates (43%)

    Top asset holders:
    Three candidates, all from the Congress party, topped the list in asset valuation: Deputy CM of Chattisgarh TS Singh Deo with over Rs 447 crore, followed by Ramesh Singh (Rs 73 crore plus) and Amitesh Shukla (Rs 48 crore plus).

    Gender representation and education:
    Out of the 953 candidates, only 130 (14%) are women, with varying educational backgrounds. The report reveals that 52% of the candidates possess educational qualifications ranging from 5th to 12th standard, while 42% have completed graduation or above.

    The election scenario:
    The second phase of the Chhattisgarh elections will witness 958 candidates contending for seats. Notably, 20 Assembly seats saw elections on November 7, while the remaining 70 constituencies headed to polls on November 17, with the vote count scheduled for December 3.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 8:38 AM IST
