PM Modi arrives in Washington DC, to attend state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a maiden state visit to the US, landed in Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC on Wednesday (June 21) after overseeing a special Yoga session on the lawns of the United Nations headquarters in New York City. The event, organised to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga, also created a Guinness World Record for most nationalities performing Yoga together.

After landing in Washington DC, PM Modi will on June 22, receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of PM Modi the same evening.

PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on the same day. On June 23, the Indian Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On Wednesday, the Yoga Day event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations headquarters in New York created a Guinness World Record for seeing the participation of most nationalities in a Yoga session.

PM Modi arrived in the United States on Tuesday at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, to lead the historic event at the UN headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Yoga Day. The PM was joined by the President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korisi, deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The Prime Minister was seen sporting a customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers. PM Modi thanked the people for attending the celebration and said, "I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today."

Earlier in the day, the Yoga Day event organised in Surat, Gujarat, set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering for a yoga session in one place with 1.53 lakh people joining the program. The previous world record was set in 2018 in Kota city of Rajasthan when 1,00,984 people participated in a Yoga Day session in one place.