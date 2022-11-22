Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Physiotherapist' seen giving massage to Sayendar Jain a rape accused: Tihar Jail sources

    According to Tihar Jail's official sources, the man giving the AAP minister a massage in the security is Rinku, a prisoner arrested last year and charged with rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law.
     

    In the latest development, the man seen in a video massaging the feet of jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain is a prisoner in a rape case and not a licensed physiotherapist as claimed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, according to reports.

    According to official sources from Tihar Jail, the 'masseur' seen in the security footage is Rinku, a prisoner sentenced to jail in 2021 after being found guilty of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) statute.

    The video, dated September 13, 14, and 21, have sparked a heated debate between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Delhi civic elections next month.

    It comes just days after the Enforcement Directorate accused Jain, jailed in connection with a money laundering case, of receiving special treatment within Tihar Jail.

    The Aam Aadmi Party said Jain received physiotherapy for a spinal injury when the tapes went viral.

    Taking to Twitter, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote, "Rinku, the rape accused, was giving Satyendra Jain a massage. Rinku was charged with Pocso and IPC 376. So it was a rapist, not a physiotherapist, who gave Satyendra Jain maalish! Shocking. Kejriwal must explain why he defended it while insulting physiotherapists."

     

    Even on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal firmly denied the BJP's claim that his minister received VIP treatment, citing the 'physiotherapy, not massage' argument.

    "They're calling it a massage and VIP treatment, but it's just physiotherapy," Kejriwal said while talking to media in Vadodra, Gujarat.

    Jain has been imprisoned since June. Last Monday, a Delhi court dismissed his bail application.

