    Direct an urgent CBI investigation against AAP: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi LG VK Saxena

    After complaining about Satyendar Jain and former DG Tihar Sandeep Goyal to the LG, Sukesh has now sent a three-page complaint letter to the LG again demanding a CBI inquiry. It also includes the allegations leveled against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written the third letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi (Delhi LG) Vinay Kumar Saxena. In this, he has once again made serious allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain. In the letter, Sukesh said, "If I am a thug, then why did Satyendra Jain take Rs 50 crore from me?"

    In the letter, dated November 4, Sukesh made the allegations for the second time. After complaining about Satyendar Jain and former DG Tihar Sandeep Goyal to the LG, Sukesh has now sent a three-page complaint letter to the LG again demanding a CBI inquiry. It also includes the allegations leveled against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    In a letter, Sukesh said, "I request you to direct an urgent CBI investigation and allow me to file FIR as the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place before the truth about AAP is exposed."

    This letter came just days after the jailed Sukesh wrote a second handwritten letter to Delhi LG on November 4 alleging that he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore protection money to AAP leader Satyendar Jain earlier when he held the portfolio of Jail.

    "After my arrest in 2017 for the two leaf corruption case I was lodged in Tihar jail and was visited by Mr. Satyender Jain who holds the Portfolio of Jail minister multiple times. Thereafter in 2019 again I was visited by Satyendar Jain along with his secretary and his close friend Mr Sushil in jail and asked me to pay Rs 2 crores every month as protection money to live safely in jail," Sukesh had said.

    "He asked me to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel. He forced me to pay a total amount of Rs 10 crores in a matter of 2 to 3 months was extorted for me through constant pressure. Hence a total amount of Rs 10 crore was paid to Mr Satyender Jain and Rs 12.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel," he added.

    In his first letter, Sukesh had accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of forcing him to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party in return for seats and party postings.

    Sukesh was arrested for allegedly defrauding and extorting several high-profile individuals, including Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
