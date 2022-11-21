AapKaSpa, saza mein bhi maza: BJP's latest attack on AAP over Satyendar Jain's massage clip

The hashtag #AapKaSpa was trending on Twitter after BJP posted a series of cartoons on Satyendra Jain’s massage video in Tihar jail. A video of Satyendra Jain inside his jail cell went viral, where he could be seen receiving a foot massage while conducting a meeting with several people.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) couldn't help but attack AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers after a video of Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain having a foot massage inside his jail cell in Tihar jail went popular on social media. With the hashtag #AapKaSpa, BJP supporters and leaders soon began criticising Satyendra Jain and Arvind Kejriwal by sharing cartoons depicting the AAP leader massaging Jain who is imprisoned while money and massage oil were seen inside the cell.

BJP politician Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted the cartoon on Twitter with the hashtag #AapKaSpa and the caption, "Deni thi saza par Arvind Kejriwal ji kara rahe hai Thailand wala maza. Iss liye unke bhrasht mantra kehte hai main jail jaane se nahi ghabrata."

A video of Satyendra Jain in his detention cell having a meeting with multiple people while getting his feet massaged went viral. The clip also shows other opulent amenities like bottled water and massage oil.

Meanwhile, AAP denied all allegations and said physiotheraphy is a part of his medical treatment. "Due to physical issues, the court mandated various forms of care be provided in the jail. Along with medications, physiotherapy is used in his treatment," the party said, defending their minister.

Later, in a letter to the jail officials, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena demanded an investigation into the incident and questioned why Jain was getting preferential care in his cell. Later, several correctional employees in Tihar were suspended.

