    'Paid Rs 10 crore to Satyendar Jain': Decoding conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar letter to Delhi L-G

    In the letter, Sukesh further said that he had known Satyendar Jain since 2015. The letter stated that a total amount of Rs 50 crore was paid to the AAP as he was promised an important party position in south India.

    'Paid Rs 10 crore to Satyendar Jain': Decoding conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar letter to Delhi LG AJR
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Tuesdaymade explosive claims in his letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. In his letter, the conman had allegedly said that he paid Rs 10 crore to incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain as 'protection money'. He also claimed that he was harassed and threatened in jail.

    In the letter, he further said that he had known Satyendar Jain since 2015. The letter stated that a total amount of Rs 50 crore was paid to the AAP as he was promised an important party position in south India.

    Here are some other explosive claims made by conman Sukesh in his letter.

    1. I have known Satyendar Jain of AAP since 2015 and have contributed more than Rs 50 crore to AAP as they promised to give me an important post in the party in South Zone, and would also help me to be nominated to Rajya sabha following the expansion

    2. After my arrest in 2017 for the two leaf Symbol Corruption case, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited by Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of Jail ministry. They asked me if I had disclosed anything related to my contribution to AAP to the investigating agency which arrested me.

    3. In 2019 again, I was visited by Satyendar Jain, his secretary and his close friend Sushil in jail. They asked me to pay Rs 2 crores every month to them as protection money to live safely in jail, and to get even basic facilities.

    4. He asked me to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel, who he said was a loyal associate of his. A total amount of Rs 10 crores was extorted from me through constant pressure in 2-3 months.

    5. Last month, during an investigation, I disclosed all the details of the amount paid to Satyendar Jain and AAP, and DG prison. But no action has still been initiated.

    6. As of now, Jain is lodged in Jail-7, Tihar. He has been threatening me through DG Prison and Jail administration, asking me to withdraw the complaint filed in the High Court.

    7. I am ready to give all the evidence supporting my complaint against Satyendar Jain of AAP. I am also ready to record my statement before a court and a judge.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
