Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

    In September last year, Chitra Ramkrishna was granted bail in the CBI case by the high court. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed her bail plea in the present case on grounds that she was the "mastermind" behind the conspiracy.

    Phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Thursday (February 9) granted bail to Chitra Ramkrishna in the money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.

    In his judgement, Justice Jasmeet Singh said, "The application is allowed. The applicant is granted bail." Earlier, the former NSE managing director was arrested by the CBI in the alleged NSE co-location scam, was arrested in the present case by the Enforcement Directorate on July 14 last year.

    Also read: Delhi liquor scam case: ED arrests advertising professional Rajesh Joshi

    In September last year, she was granted bail in the CBI case by the high court. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed her bail plea in the present case on grounds that she was the "mastermind" behind the conspiracy.

    According to the ED, the phone tapping case pertains to a period from 2009 to 2017 when former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive Vice-President Ravi Varanasi, and Head (Premises) Mahesh Haldipur and others conspired to cheat NSE and its employees and for the purpose, engaged iSEC Services Pvt Ltd for illegal interception of phone calls of employees of the NSE in the guise of doing periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities of the NSE.

    Also read: Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda to release party manifesto today; check details

    Seeking bail, Ramkrishna had argued that no scheduled offence was made out against her and the allegations also did not fall within the rigors of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Ramkrishna was appointed as Joint MD NSE in 2009 and remained in the position till March 31, 2013. She got elevated as MD and CEO on April 1, 2013. Her tenure at NSE ended in December 2016.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi liquor scam case: ED arrests advertising professional Rajesh Joshi AJR

    Delhi liquor scam case: ED arrests advertising professional Rajesh Joshi

    Kerala budget 2023: Congress-led UDF MLAs march to Assembly in protest against fuel cess AJR

    Kerala budget 2023: Congress-led UDF MLAs march to Assembly in protest against fuel cess

    Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda to release party manifesto today; check details AJR

    Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda to release party manifesto today; check details

    Turkey Syria earthquake 1 Indian missing 10 others stuck in different parts says MEA gcw

    Turkey, Syria earthquake: 1 Indian missing, 10 others stuck in different parts, says MEA

    Defence Ministry signs contract with L&T for 41 indigenous Modular Bridges worth Rs 2585 crores gcw

    Defence Ministry signs contract with L&T for 41 indigenous Modular Bridges worth Rs 2,585 crores

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, EBFC vs NEUFC: NorthEast United holds East Bengal in an intriguing 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United holds East Bengal in an intriguing 3-3 draw

    football PSG star Mbappe hails 'King' LeBron James after LA Lakers star becomes NBA's all-time leading scorer snt

    PSG star Mbappe hails 'King' LeBron James after LA Lakers star becomes NBA's all-time leading scorer

    Much-awaited Vaathi official trailer out; witness Dhanush in new avatar battling with education mafia vma

    Much-awaited Vaathi official trailer out; witness Dhanush in new avatar battling with education mafia

    Twitter raises character limit to 4,000 for Blue subscribers; here's how users react - adt

    Twitter raises character limit to 4,000 for Blue subscribers; here's how users react

    Delhi liquor scam case: ED arrests advertising professional Rajesh Joshi AJR

    Delhi liquor scam case: ED arrests advertising professional Rajesh Joshi

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon