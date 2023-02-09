Delhi liquor scam case: ED arrests advertising professional Rajesh Joshi

The ED has alleged in a charge sheet submitted to the court that a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were "used" in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign of the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Officials on Thursday (February 9) said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested advertising professional Rajesh Joshi in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Joshi was placed under arrest in the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and his links with regard to alleged diversion of 'kickbacks' for the Goa assembly polls of last year are under the scanner of the agency.

So far, the ED has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of eight people, including Joshi. The ED's money laundering stems from the CBI FIR.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchi Babu Gorantla, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

It is reportedly said that the accused is a former aide of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter MLC K Kavitha, whose name had already featured in the case.

Officials said that Gorantla was allegedly involved with the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy. The CBI alleged that his role in the case caused "wrongful gain" to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

In January this year, Kavitha was questioned by the CBI in connection with the policy and denied all allegations of receiving kickbacks through the policy.