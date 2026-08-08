PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleged a 'crackdown' on her party after an FIR was lodged against her and Mehbooba Mufti for a protest against Article 370's abrogation. She reiterated the PDP's demand for restoring J&K's special status, flag and constitution.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti alleged a "crackdown" on the party leaders for protesting against the abrogation of Article 370, after an FIR was lodged against her and party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

The FIR was registered against Mehbooba and Iltija Mufti following a candlelight protest held outside the PDP office on August 4 to mark the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Iltija Mufti Questions BJP, NC Stance

Speaking to the media on Friday, Iltija Mufti questioned both the BJP at the Centre and the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir. While the National Conference has demanded the restoration of the statehood, clarifying the PDP's stance, she demanded restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, flag and the constitution.

The PDP leader said, "The PDP is the only party here in Jammu and Kashmir that has consistently spoken about Article 370 and the restoration of the region's special status since 2019; the crackdown on the PDP over the past seven years is precisely because we keep raising this issue. We know how Jammu and Kashmir was turned into a prison on August 5, 2019; there was a communication blackout, and phones were shut down. I also have questions for the other parties here."

"The BJP talks about statehood, and the NC also speaks of statehood; perhaps because you do not wish to lock horns with the BJP, you confine the entire narrative solely to statehood. But the PDP's stance is very clear: we will continue to protest against what was taken from us on August 5, 2019, and we will keep protesting peacefully until Jammu and Kashmir's special status, flag, and constitution are restored," she added.

Background: Revocation of Article 370

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked Articles 370 and 35A, ending the special status granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The state was also reorganised into two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir, with a legislature, and Ladakh, without one.

PDP Leader Appears for Questioning

Earlier on Friday, Iltija appeared before Police Station Kothibagh for questioning. A large number of PDP workers accompanied her, but police intercepted the procession midway. (ANI)