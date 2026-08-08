Four men, including two rowdy-sheeters, have been arrested in Telangana's Jagtial for assaulting and blackmailing a woman. The accused allegedly recorded a video of the victim and used it to extort her before she filed a police complaint.

Jagtial (Telangana) [India], August 8 (ANI): Police have arrested two rowdy-sheeters and their two accomplices for allegedly assaulting and blackmailing a woman under Mallial police station limits in Jagtial district, officials said. The accused have been identified as Shivaratri Nagesh, Srikanth, Anjaiah and Mallesh. All four were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

According to police, the incident took place on August 3 when the woman went to a residence within the limits of Mallial police station along with another person. Police said that four persons allegedly entered the residence and attempted to assault the woman.

Details of the Assault

The two main accused, Nagesh and Srikanth, allegedly recorded a video of the woman and the other person before sending the latter away. Nagesh and Srikanth then allegedly assaulted the woman inside the house, while Anjaiah and Mallesh stood guard outside, police said. "On the 3rd of this month, a woman went to a residence within the Mallial police station limits. While she was there with another person, four individuals--Shivaratri Nagesh, his friend Srikanth, Anjaiah, and Mallesh- attempted to assault her," Mallial Police said.

Blackmail and Police Action

Police further alleged that after the assault, the accused contacted the woman over the phone and blackmailed her by sending the recorded videos. "Later, they called her on the phone and blackmailed her by sending the recorded videos. She approached us and filed a complaint against them. We registered a case and sent all four accused to judicial remand," police said.

Following the woman's complaint, police registered a case and arrested all four accused before producing them before the court.

Accused Have Prior Criminal Records

Police also said that Nagesh and Srikanth have previous criminal records and are rowdy-sheeters. "The two main accused, Shivaratri Nagesh and Srikanth, are rowdy-sheeters with prior criminal records. Nagesh has 13 previous cases, and Srikanth also has several cases registered against him," the police official said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said. (ANI)