30 special teams from the Food Safety Dept inspected 26 three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru, finding major violations like expired food, fungal growth, and unhygienic storage. Notices have been issued to the Food Business Operators.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department's Food Safety Wing has launched action against several three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru after a special inspection drive uncovered multiple food safety violations.

Violations Uncovered

According to the department, 30 teams inspected 26 hotels and collected 35 food samples for laboratory analysis, with officials flagging issues including improper labelling, expired food products, unhygienic storage and handling, fungal growth on vegetables, and inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items. During the inspections, officials found several food safety violations, including non-compliance with FSSAI labelling requirements, improper labelling and misbranding of food products, storage of expired food items, and unhygienic food handling and storage conditions. Following the violations, notices have been issued to the concerned Food Business Operators (FBOs). Adjudication proceedings under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 will be initiated before the Adjudicating Officer.

The food samples collected during the drive included tea powder, chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato sauce, lemon juice, cheese, papad, cashew nuts, ginger, pepper powder, spice powder and milk, among other food products.

Crackdown Prompted by Public Complaints

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department constituted 30 special teams to conduct surprise inspections at hotels, restaurants and food outlets across Bengaluru and other major locations in the state following a rise in complaints over poor food quality, hygiene and food safety violations.

The inspection drive has been launched on the directions of Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader after the department received several complaints from members of the public, including those shared on social media, alleging unhygienic practices and the sale of substandard food at various eateries.

The latest crackdown comes amid growing public concern over food safety in Karnataka. Over the past few months, several videos and posts shared on social media have raised allegations of unhygienic kitchen conditions, poor food handling and the use of artificial colours in popular dishes such as gobi manchurian, kebabs and other prepared foods. These complaints have prompted the department to step up enforcement measures.

Previous Enforcement Actions

The state government had also carried out a similar enforcement drive last year under "Operation Eat Right" after reports of food poisoning and the use of artificial colouring in food products. During that campaign, several hotels and food establishments were inspected, notices were issued to violators and penalties were imposed for non-compliance with food safety standards. (ANI)