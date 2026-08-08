BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar's removal was linked to his role in foiling a terror plot at Jantar Mantar. Bittu claimed AAP's Arvind Kejriwal was behind the plan to use petrol bombs.

Bittu Alleges Kejriwal's Role in Foiled Terror Plot

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that the removal of Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was linked to his role in foiling an alleged conspiracy to create terror at Jantar Mantar using petrol bombs. Speaking to the media on Friday, Bittu claimed that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was behind the plan. He said the matter would be investigated if the BJP comes to power in Punjab.

"He is an excellent officer and has served under every government. The Police Commissioner had stated in a press conference that some had been caught with petrol bombs. As per my information, Kejriwal had given this responsibility to go to Jantar Mantar, throw petrol bombs at the children, and create terror there. Punjab Police and Bhullar Sahab foiled the conspiracy," he said. "However, being a government employee, he cannot reveal the entire story. The officer who caught the petrol bombs was immediately transferred. What was the reason behind that? This means Kejriwal wanted this to happen. We will investigate this when we come to power. Punjab will do it," Bittu further said.

His remarks come after Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was removed as Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Harmanbir Singh given the additional charge of the post. According to an official order, Harmanbir Singh will hold the charge of Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, in addition to his existing responsibilities. Bhullar has been directed to report to the DGP office until further orders.

On Akali Dal Leader's Meeting with PM

On Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bittu said, "This is a very good thing. They have been old partner parties, and secondly, anyone can go and meet the Prime Minister..."

Bittu Slams Ludhiana Civic Body

Further, Bittu criticised the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation over the condition of the city after a massive sinkhole formed following the collapse of a large portion of a road in the Kitchlu Nagar area. "...I had never seen the Corporation in such a state. I had never witnessed such a situation...Where did the thousands of crores of rupees for the Smart City project go? The current MP has not held a single meeting with the Mayor, Commissioner, MLAs, or councillors," Bittu said.

RP Singh Echoes Allegations Against Kejriwal

BJP leader RP Singh also alleged that Amritsar Police Commissioner Bhullar was removed from his post after he arrested individuals allegedly trained by Pakistan's ISI for planning attacks during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar. He claimed that the action did not suit AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's narrative.

"...What Bhullar had done was apprehend individuals trained by the ISI who intended to create a disturbance here at Jantar Mantar on July 20, the day of the protest. They planned to carry out bomb blasts and throw petrol bombs at the Parliament. He arrested these individuals and held a press conference regarding the matter. However, this did not fit into the narrative Arvind Kejriwal was pushing," he said. "It actually aligned with the Delhi Police's assessment that a threat or untoward incident could have occurred, supporting their stance. Yet, it did not suit the scheme Arvind Kejriwal had orchestrated; consequently, Bhullar was transferred. This is not right. A government and its officials should not operate based on your whims and fancies; they should function in accordance with the truth and the established system," Singh said.

The AAP government in Punjab has not yet announced the reason behind Gurpreet Singh Bhullar's removal. (ANI)